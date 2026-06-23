8 Common Smartwatch Myths You Should Stop Believing

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As smartwatch brands keep releasing new models and adding extra features to the wearable devices, users enjoy additional layers of convenience and functionality. However, as with many pieces of technology, smartwatches are surrounded by misconceptions, which can mask the truth about these relatively new hunks of tech gadgetry.

Smartwatch myths go both ways. Some of them push people to avoid buying the gadgets, while some make them appear more powerful than they really are. You may have heard arguments that smartwatches are just lesser versions of smartphones, or claims that the fitness data the devices collect allow them to diagnose health problems. We're going to tackle both kinds of distortions and set the record straight as one way of avoiding mistakes when buying a smartwatch.

Once you're fully aware of what to expect from a smartwatch, you should have a better idea of how exactly these wearable devices can help you in your everyday life. Read on for the common smartwatch myths you should stop believing, so that you can make a more informed decision on making an investment in these gadgets.