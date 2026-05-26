4 Things Google's Wear OS 7 Does Better Than Apple's watchOS 26

Google recently announced Wear OS 7, its Android software for smartwatches, during the Google I/O Conference. While the update is expected to be available later this year, it will include several new features, such as Live Updates support, an all-new way for users to interact with widgets, and more. Even though some of these features are already available for Apple Watch users with watchOS 26 (and even older software updates), there are a few functions that Google's Wear OS 7 is expected to do better, like built-in support for AI, thanks to Gemini, a few new tools to help developers create new fitness apps, and proper media control.

Especially when talking about built-in AI, this is not something we expect Apple to add to the Apple Watch, even though the company is working with Google to power Siri with a custom Gemini model. Currently, with watchOS 26, Apple offers a few Apple Intelligence features, but they all require an iPhone to be nearby. Even though the Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch on the market, there are still a few features it lacks, including some that Google just announced for Android that we do not expect Apple to implement in watchOS 27.