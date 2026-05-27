I Wish I Could Use My Smartwatch Without A Phone, But It's Just Not Worth It
You can use a smartwatch without a phone for multiple tasks during the day, but doing so all the time is simply not worth it. I've owned Apple Watches with cellular capabilities since the Series 3 and its iconic red dot Digital Crown, and I experienced several iterations and improvements of the Apple Watch's ecosystem, cellular capabilities, and features in general.
I remember that when this Apple Watch was released, many journalists tried spending a day without the iPhone, relying only on their smartwatch. At the time, The Verge described cellular connectivity as a "rare convenience" for the Apple Watch. Almost ten years later, the story is a lot different, but some major issues still prevent users from truly leaving their smartphone behind. Among the issues, battery life drains a lot quicker on a cellular connection, personal assistants aren't as smart, and you can't easily access all your main apps.
For example, WhatsApp was finally released on Apple Watch, and apps like Authenticator by 2Stable let you quickly access your 2FA codes without your phone. However, if you need to call an Uber, order food, access a bank app, or do something as simple as taking a photo, you'll need another device to make up for the lack of an iPhone.
Using a smartwatch without a phone for long got more convenient
However, it's undeniable that using a smartwatch, like the Apple Watch, without a phone has become a lot more reliable. Even though watchOS 26 wants you to have your iPhone around with every run for the sake of Workout Buddy, there's no better combo than a cellular Apple Watch with AirPods. With these two products, you can go for a run or to the gym, pay for stuff, listen to your music, and check your way back home using Apple Maps. If your city has Express Transit mode, you can just tap your Watch to pay for public transport.
On the other hand, once you need to start interacting with people online, check social media, or when you're just in the middle of a long call, you'd wish you had your iPhone nearby. Also, some apps are still not available on watchOS, and for those that are, a bigger screen is often necessary. While I still dream with a futuristic Apple Watch with an AI agent that sorts out everything for me after a voice command, the reality is still far from it, and it's impossible to rely on this little guy for too long because battery drain is an issue (and probably always will be).
If you're not an active person, then the only real benefit of a cellular Apple Watch is being reminded that you left your iPhone behind, as you'll receive messages and realize you don't have your phone to reply.
Can a smartwatch replace a phone?
Even though smartwatches continue to evolve, such as the inclusion of 5G support, it feels like replacing a phone with a smartwatch would require extra tech products to make up for features found on phones. For example, you'd use a smartwatch for health tracking, smart glasses with AI capabilities to assist you with multiple tasks, and a tablet computer for other needs. If you don't want to wear glasses, you'll need a standalone camera to take photos.
That's why a smartwatch might never replace a phone, even though it's a great tool when you want to give yourself a break from social media and phone notifications. In my experience, using an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity means I can temporarily disconnect from my digital life, because I can message or call my family in case something important or urgent happens, and they're able to contact me.
With that in mind, using a smartwatch without a phone can be worth it, but only if you do that for a short period. If you're planning to completely replace your phone experience with a smartwatch, this might never be truly possible.