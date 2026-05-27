I Wish I Could Use My Smartwatch Without A Phone, But It's Just Not Worth It

You can use a smartwatch without a phone for multiple tasks during the day, but doing so all the time is simply not worth it. I've owned Apple Watches with cellular capabilities since the Series 3 and its iconic red dot Digital Crown, and I experienced several iterations and improvements of the Apple Watch's ecosystem, cellular capabilities, and features in general.

I remember that when this Apple Watch was released, many journalists tried spending a day without the iPhone, relying only on their smartwatch. At the time, The Verge described cellular connectivity as a "rare convenience" for the Apple Watch. Almost ten years later, the story is a lot different, but some major issues still prevent users from truly leaving their smartphone behind. Among the issues, battery life drains a lot quicker on a cellular connection, personal assistants aren't as smart, and you can't easily access all your main apps.

For example, WhatsApp was finally released on Apple Watch, and apps like Authenticator by 2Stable let you quickly access your 2FA codes without your phone. However, if you need to call an Uber, order food, access a bank app, or do something as simple as taking a photo, you'll need another device to make up for the lack of an iPhone.