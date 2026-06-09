5 Health Metrics Your Smartwatch Is Probably Measuring Inaccurately

One of the most basic health metrics that smartwatches can track is the number of steps you've taken in a given day. Step tracking isn't rocket science; basic pedometers have been around for hundreds for years, after all. Even so, there's an obvious fallacy in measuring the number of steps you take with something that's attached to your arm, rather than your leg.

You could try wearing an Apple Watch on your ankle, but that would present its own problems. The pedometer in a smartwatch has a tendency to under-count the actual number of steps you take by 5-10%. That's not huge, but if you're going on a long run, it could mean hundreds of steps aren't getting measured. More to the point, even these ideal conditions rely on you accurately pumping your arms in time with the number of steps you're taking.

When using a smartwatch to track steps while lifting or pushing things for example, it's not going to give an accurate readout because your arms are likely not moving at the same rate or pace as your legs. Step counts are great for joggers and runners, but it's a much less helpful health metric for just casually going about your day.