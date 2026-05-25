Can You Wear An Apple Watch On Your Ankle?

If you have an iPhone, the Apple Watch is the perfect smartwatch companion. It can track vitals, workouts and activity, calorie burn, and more. Not to mention you can get notifications, app access, and the ability to pay for items. Naturally, any watch is designed to be worn around your wrist, but if you've ever wondered if it could work around your ankle, you're not alone.

With the right strap, you can absolutely secure an Apple Watch around your ankle then go for a walk, do an intense workout, or go about your daily activities. And before you scoff at the idea, there are viable reasons why you might not be able to wear it on your wrist. Maybe it's during sports like boxing where it would get in the way. Perhaps you're not permitted to wear one at work, like if you're a surgeon. You might worry it could get damaged or dirty if you work in a kitchen. In these cases, you could move it to your ankle temporarily. But does it work? As an Apple Watch owner, I wanted to see if wearing the device on my ankle still provides accurate tracking, so I set out to try.