Tracking Your Sleep With Smartwatches Might Not Actually Help - Here's Why

Smartwatches are some of the best wearables for sleep tracking, with many offering a morning report on how well you slept, based on a range of data points. The goal is to help users see where their sleep suffered and areas where it might have improved. However, new research shows that sleep tracking apps like this might actually lead to worse sleep quality, as the user worries too much about how well they're sleeping.

The University of Bergen conducted a survey of 1,002 adult Norwegians and found that 46% had used or were using sleep tracking apps. This usage was more prevalent in the under-50 demographic, and among women. Of those who have used sleep apps, the survey showed that only 29% felt the app helped them prioritize sleep more, while 37% disagreed that the app contributed to improving their sleep.

The real crux of the problem comes from the nearly 18% of users who reported that tracking their sleep patterns with an app or smartwatch actually made them more worried about sleep. The researchers note that this could lead users to become obsessed with trying to achieve a better sleep score. In turn, that could impact the quality of their sleep as anxiety around it grows when their scores don't match up with what was expected.