6 Of The Best Wearables For Sleep Tracking

Using proprietary Smart Sensing technology, the Oura Ring 4 analyzes your sleeping habits, stress levels, heart rate, workout routines, and more to provide personalized results. You do need a subscription to access these features, however, for either $5.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Otherwise, you'll have access to three basic daily scores: Readiness, Sleep, and Activity. The ring is compatible with both Android and iOS, and its battery can last up to eight days on one charge, so you can wear it often without the hassle of frequent recharges. Unlike bulkier smartwatches, this sleep ring is made of lightweight titanium, so you'll barely feel it as you sleep. And since titanium is waterproof, you can wear it worry-free when washing your hands during nightly bathroom runs.

One advantage the Oura Ring has over smartwatches is its snug fit. If you're a restless sleeper, the sensors on the bottom of smartwatches may shift as you sleep, increasing the odds of inaccurate data collection. Conversely, smart rings easily stay fixed in one place all night, which helps yield more consistent and accurate results. Should you ever find that your Oura Ring's sleep tracking is inaccurate, however, you can likely resolve that by charging the ring, syncing it with the app, or simply sleeping longer each night.

One CNET writer stated that the Oura Ring 4's personalized sleep suggestions "helped [them] establish a more realistic bedtime when [they] first started using it, especially as a first-time parent." Whether you're a parent or not, if you're looking to achieve more consistent sleep routines, this device could be the one for you. You can grab the Oura Ring 4 for $349 on Amazon, where it holds a solid 4-star rating from just over 7,400 users. It's also the number-one best seller in the Smart Ring category.