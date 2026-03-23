Your Fitbit's Sleep Tracking Accuracy Might Be Wrong - Here's How To Fix It

Fitbit has some of the best Bluetooth gadgets that one can pick up. They make for a fantastic digital companion, only rivaled perhaps by one of those high-tech robotic pets. The tracking functionality offered by the wearables can help you better tailor your daily life, work, and overall health. And one of the best features is the sleep tracking capabilities, bolstered by slim designs and soft edges. This helps to make the Fitbit family of devices comfortable to wear while sleeping.

But what happens after you have a particularly poor night of sleep and look down at your Fitbit, only to realize that it isn't providing you the correct sleep data for you to analyze? In cases such as these, there are a couple of steps you can take to make sure you are getting the most accurate sleep results from your Fitbit device.

The fix can be as simple as making sure you are wearing your device properly, or it might be a matter of customizing your settings and bedtime routine. In some scenarios, however, you might need to go as far as to reset your device completely. The following tips and tricks should hopefully help get your Fitbit device tracking correctly so that you can get back to getting a good night's sleep.