Why Garmin Watches Beat The Apple Watch For Fitness Users

Garmin had been the go-to smartwatch for fitness users way before Apple released the Apple Watch. While Apple's wearable got a lot more popularity after its debut more than ten years ago due to its broader appeal, lighter design, and colorful bands, many athletes still prefer Garmin for practicing sports. Among the reasons are their focus on measuring specific health metrics that Apple Watches still don't, the addition of helpful physical buttons, and a long-lasting battery life.

Still, since the Apple Watch is more widely available, it doesn't mean that fitness users won't have a great time with Apple's wearable. For example, the company introduced the Workout Buddy functionality with watchOS 26, which works like an AI coach bringing important information about your exercise session. Users can also take advantage of Apple Fitness+, which is not only available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, but also on the Watch with programs like "Time to Walk," "Time to Run," and guided meditation.

Still, Garmin is often associated as the best option for athletes, especially if they don't have an iPhone, as the Apple Watch is completely reliant on Apple's platform.