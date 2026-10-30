Matthew Perry's Beloved Fantasy Movie Is A Netflix Gem You Shouldn't Miss

Certain movies follow a well-proven formula so strictly and diligently that you can practically call every single plot beat long before it happens. In general, this predictability can ruin every viewing experience, yet there are exceptions when it becomes a charm. Sometimes, there's a warm and appealing comfort to gain from watching exhausted tropes.

Burr Steers' 2009 comedy, "17 Again" (now streaming on Netflix), starring Matthew Perry and Zac Efron, is one of those cases. It's virtually a remix of every body-swap rom-com you've ever seen — essentially the male version of Jennifer Garner's beloved "13 Going on 30" in reverse — that leans so hard into all the clichés that they somehow become its virtue. Unless you were born in a cave and never left, you've heard this premise at least a dozen times: Mike O'Donnell (Perry) is a 37-year-old failure, right on the cusp of divorce from his high-school sweetheart Scarlet (Leslie Mann), whom he chose 20 years ago instead of embarking on a promising basketball career when she told him she was pregnant.

Since then, the two have had two kids, Alex (Sterling Knight) and Maggie (Michelle Trachtenberg), who are now teens, and Mike never let Scarlet live down that she's the one to blame for him missing out on a better life. Being bitter and resentful, it's all a wash for him now, and the circle becomes complete once he gets fired from the job he's been grinding at for 16 years. Only if he could do it all over again... Well, after encountering a magical janitor at his old school, Mike gets that chance as he turns into his 17-year-old self (Efron) after falling from a bridge trying to save the old bloke.