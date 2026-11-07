Your Old Gaming Console Could Be Valuable - Here's How To Check

Consoles are a part of history, and history certainly sells. That means collectors will pay a premium when a console is in high demand or has high value; for example, if it's barely been used, includes the original retail box, and comes with other original manufacturer peripherals, like the cables and controllers. However, it all depends on the platform and demand. While instant store trade-ins, like the nearest GameStop Retro, might sound appealing, they won't always offer the best deals. You can also get second-hand opinions from independent collectors and check auction platforms to see if you can attract niche buyers willing to pay more if you include everything that raises its market value, like the original manufacturer's box, even if it is used.

Pricing may also depend on where you live, so it is worth shopping around on open marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace to see what's available in your area. eBay is also a decent middle ground if you are worried about in-person exchanges. Another good source is local retro shops; they can offer fair value upfront and share tips on what they look for, since these stores are less corporate and often run by collectors themselves. Specific online communities also offer guides to hardware pricing, like "RetroGaming with Racketboy," if you just want a starting point or a reference, like whether it is even worth going through the process.