Here's How Much Your Nintendo GameCube Is Worth In 2026

The Nintendo GameCube came out in 2001, and today it stands as one of Nintendo's most failed gaming systems. It may be a relic of the past, but as any long-term collector knows, failure or not, these classic consoles can fetch a pretty price. If you're trying to determine how much your Nintendo GameCube is worth, that depends on the condition, edition, and where you sell it.

For example, the limited-edition Panasonic Q GameCube console is one of the rarest GameCube products you probably didn't even know existed, and it can be found selling online for prices that range from $1,654 for the core console alone, $2,200 if sold in box with the included manual, and as high as $4,582.

For more common U.S. editions, like the Indigo and Jet Black GameCube, value depends more on whether it's used or new, unopened, and whether it includes bonus peripherals. Loose prices for Indigo GameCubes typically sell around $100; fully boxed ones are around double, while new ones can sell around $890. Graded, factory-sealed Indigo GameCubes graded by professional authenticator companies like VGA sell for a little under $2,000. Jet Black GameCubes also sell similarly, though the loose pricing is a little below $80; the rest is sold at a higher price, around $200 for a fully boxed one, $1,212 for one in new condition, and nearly $2,600 for a graded product.