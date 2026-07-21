This Bizarre GameCube Controller Is Way More Valuable Than You Might Expect

The GameCube had a whole host of weird, themed peripherals just as consoles like the PS1 did, including a dance mat and a limited-edition "Resident Evil 4" controller that came in the shape of a chainsaw. However, one particular controller combined a GameCube controller and a keyboard together. Officially known as the "ASCII Keyboard Controller," it has become highly sought after and increasingly expensive. It wasn't the only keyboard made for the GameCube, with a similar version put out by Sammy Corporation (now merged with SEGA), but both of them were exclusive to Japan.

There's no clear date on how long the controller was put into production, as it was only ever intended to be used with one game: "Phantasy Star Online: Episode I & II," ports of the Dreamcast massively multiplayer online (MMO) game. It was also supported in the GameCube-exclusive card game spin-off, "Phantasy Star Online Episode III," for which the Sammy Corp version was made specifically. This would put the manufacturing of this style of keyboard between its reveal in 2002 and 2004, if you give it a grace period after the release of "PSO Episode III."

The keyboard never officially made its way to the West, as it had to be imported. That alone makes it one of the more expensive controllers you can get, even compared to modern options. In the modern era, the ASCII keyboard has become a point of interest for content creators on YouTube. And with this additional popularity, the controller's price doesn't seem likely to fall anytime soon.