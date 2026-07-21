This Bizarre GameCube Controller Is Way More Valuable Than You Might Expect
The GameCube had a whole host of weird, themed peripherals just as consoles like the PS1 did, including a dance mat and a limited-edition "Resident Evil 4" controller that came in the shape of a chainsaw. However, one particular controller combined a GameCube controller and a keyboard together. Officially known as the "ASCII Keyboard Controller," it has become highly sought after and increasingly expensive. It wasn't the only keyboard made for the GameCube, with a similar version put out by Sammy Corporation (now merged with SEGA), but both of them were exclusive to Japan.
There's no clear date on how long the controller was put into production, as it was only ever intended to be used with one game: "Phantasy Star Online: Episode I & II," ports of the Dreamcast massively multiplayer online (MMO) game. It was also supported in the GameCube-exclusive card game spin-off, "Phantasy Star Online Episode III," for which the Sammy Corp version was made specifically. This would put the manufacturing of this style of keyboard between its reveal in 2002 and 2004, if you give it a grace period after the release of "PSO Episode III."
The keyboard never officially made its way to the West, as it had to be imported. That alone makes it one of the more expensive controllers you can get, even compared to modern options. In the modern era, the ASCII keyboard has become a point of interest for content creators on YouTube. And with this additional popularity, the controller's price doesn't seem likely to fall anytime soon.
The GameCube's ASCII controller demands at least $200
As production was limited and getting the controller out of Japan was costly, it now commands prices upwards of $200. Some listings fall below that mark, but they don't go much lower than $180. Those with a bit of patience could save a few dollars on the now-collector's item by browsing Japanese auctions via middleman services like Buyee. That said, some Japanese sellers caught on to the West's pricing and have adjusted their own to match.
As mentioned above, the controller was only really usable in a couple of MMO games from one franchise. By the time the GameCube's less-than-stellar time came to a close in 2006, as the Nintendo Wii launched, it only ever saw four games with full online functionality. Outside of the "PSO" games, a Japan-exclusive online game, "Homeland," was the only other one with real internet connectivity — and it didn't support the controller.
All hope isn't lost, and the GameCube keyboard controller is now far more useful than it ever was on the console. Raphnet provides adapters for the controller, including the keyboard. With this, you'd be able to play "Phantasy Star Online: Blue Burst" on a private server on PC, just as you would on GameCube. It'd have been great if games like "Animal Crossing" didn't require extensive modding to get them working. That said, not many games on the GameCube even need a keyboard, as a lot of the top titles aren't the same way as "PSO" or "Homeland," with a non-local multiplayer setup going.