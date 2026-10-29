4 New Features Added To Your Roku In October 2026
Big changes that were originally promised back in September are finally coming to Roku. With rising costs giving the company a bleak future, Roku is likely hoping to change things around by offering some new user experiences with Roku OS 16. After giving a sneak peek to users back in September, compatible devices should now be able to install the new update. Between a new way to search and an all new app for user experimentation, the new update has some meat on its bones.
One of the most substantial features to arrive with Roku OS 16 is the Roku Labs app, which gives users access to unreleased content and apps that haven't hit an official release cycle (per Cord Cutter News). The new update also delivers a new search and voice experience, with the former offering more personalized functionalities, whereas the refined voice feature allows users access to weather information. Though not fully rolled out just yet, premium streaming bundles will soon be available, though Roku's new Home Screen is now rolling out to more countries.
The new update has been rolling out gradually since October 19, and users can check if it's available for themselves via Settings > System > Software Update > Check now. Considering Roku OS 15 only added a few tweaks and improvements, users will certainly appreciate the new search features, though needing to download Roku Labs may transform it into one of the hidden features users usually need to learn about. Nonetheless, Roku OS 16 should give users plenty to dive into.
What are the new features on Roku TV?
Perhaps the biggest feature to come with Roku OS 16 would be Roku Labs, a new way for users to access experimental apps and content. The app is available through the Streaming Store, and at launch, apps like Weather, Stocks, and even a Find My Remote function were all available on devices that are eligible. However, it's not a guarantee that everything available in Roku Labs will see a full-fledged release.
For the new Search features, users can now get an explanation for why certain content appears from a query. This means users will be able to tell if they're seeing certain content due to it trending or if it's based on their preferences or watch history. Roku Voice, meanwhile, can now answer questions about the weather and provide real-time information such as humidity, temperature, and even precipitation. Of course, users will still be able to use Voice features to search for movies and shows.
Though not officially available just yet, Roku subscribers will soon be able to access Premium Subscription Bundles, which may be nice on a user's wallet. Over 30 combinations will be available, and Roku promises savings up to 30% when compared to buying individually. Popular names include Fox One, Starz, Hallmark+, AMC+, and more. Bundles will be found under the subscription tab when available. Lastly, the redesigned Home Screen will now be coming to Brazil and Mexico. Previously, it was only available in the U.S. All in all, users should expect some new ways to really take advantage of their streaming stick.