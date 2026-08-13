The Future Of Roku As An Affordable Streaming Platform Is Looking Bleak

For years, Roku has been one of the easiest answers to the question of what's the cheapest way to make your TV smarter. Thanks to its budget-friendly streaming sticks, and even its affordable TV sets from the likes of TCL or Hisense, you could easily add a smart TV to your home entertainment setup without breaking the bank. That affordability was a big part of what made Roku so enticing.

However, the cheap Roku era appears to be winding down. According to The Desk, Roku has quietly raised the price of the Roku Ultra from $100 to $150, while the Roku Streaming Stick has climbed from $30 to $40. The culprit is the ongoing memory shortage, which is being fueled by AI data centers buying RAM up faster than factories can produce it. Roku isn't alone, either. Companies like Apple, Microsoft, Dell, and Lenovo are all expecting to raise laptop and device prices as the memory shortage continues.

The reason that I'm sitting here talking about Roku, though, and not the others is because the situation here is slightly different. Because when I look at where component prices are headed, as well as what Roku has already told its investors — not to mention the Fox buyout hanging over the company's head — I have a really hard time seeing how Roku stays the budget-friendly option that it's been in the past.