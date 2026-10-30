Samsung Galaxy Watches Are Getting A Big Upgrade For Sleep Disorders, But You Can't Use It Yet

Samsung's Galaxy Watches come with plenty of sleep tracking features users need to try, and now certain models will be able to detect sleep apnea a little better. The new feature, which relies on artificial intelligence, has now received regulatory approval in the U.S. and South Korea. Sleep apnea detection has been available since the Watch 4, but users will now have access to additional metrics. However, the new feature is currently rolling out exclusively in South Korea.

Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and even Galaxy Ring users in South Korea will have access to the new feature starting in November. Older devices are also expected to receive it in future updates, though there is no word on when the feature will arrive in the U.S. The sleep apnea system will now sort breathing disturbances by three categories: mild, occasional, and frequent. The new upgrade will also estimate the occurrence of breathing irregularities every hour.

The new sleep apnea detection features will require Wear OS 7.0 or later, so devices from the Watch 7 onwards should expect to see it. However, there's no word in terms of when it will be available. Taking advantage of the feature will require some setup and the Samsung Health Monitor app. It'll be interesting to see where this places Samsung devices in the rankings of the best wearables for sleep tracking, though it's sure to appeal to those that may need it.