Samsung Galaxy Watches Are Getting A Big Upgrade For Sleep Disorders, But You Can't Use It Yet
Samsung's Galaxy Watches come with plenty of sleep tracking features users need to try, and now certain models will be able to detect sleep apnea a little better. The new feature, which relies on artificial intelligence, has now received regulatory approval in the U.S. and South Korea. Sleep apnea detection has been available since the Watch 4, but users will now have access to additional metrics. However, the new feature is currently rolling out exclusively in South Korea.
Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and even Galaxy Ring users in South Korea will have access to the new feature starting in November. Older devices are also expected to receive it in future updates, though there is no word on when the feature will arrive in the U.S. The sleep apnea system will now sort breathing disturbances by three categories: mild, occasional, and frequent. The new upgrade will also estimate the occurrence of breathing irregularities every hour.
The new sleep apnea detection features will require Wear OS 7.0 or later, so devices from the Watch 7 onwards should expect to see it. However, there's no word in terms of when it will be available. Taking advantage of the feature will require some setup and the Samsung Health Monitor app. It'll be interesting to see where this places Samsung devices in the rankings of the best wearables for sleep tracking, though it's sure to appeal to those that may need it.
How accurate is the Samsung Galaxy Watch at detecting sleep apnea?
While those in the U.S. will have to wait for an announcement from Samsung, users should know that the improved sleep apnea features are only meant for those over 18 who don't have a previous diagnosis for the condition. However, with three new labels for disturbances, users should have a better idea as to whether they should get an official diagnosis. Of course, you should never replace professional consultations or a medical diagnosis with a watch.
To get results with the new feature, users will have to record two different sleep sessions that last for at least five hours over a 10-day stretch. Naturally, older watches will still have the usual sleep apnea detection features. So long as you're running Wear OS 5.0 on a Galaxy Watch 4 or newer, you'll be able to check for moderate to severe signs of sleep apnea. However, it won't be able to provide further details.
In terms of how well a Samsung Galaxy Watch can detect sleep apnea, new research published by the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine has shown that a Samsung Galaxy Watch was able to detect sleep apnea with "high accuracy" in users 22 years old and up. According to the study, the device was capable of detecting moderate-to-severe sleep apnea 94% of the time on its default setting, with 94% sensitivity and 67% specificity. With the new tracking metrics, it may give users another reason to consider a Galaxy Watch over a Fitbit.