Starlink Satellites Fall Back To Earth Every Single Day - Here's What Happens To Them

SpaceX deployed its first batch of Starlink internet satellites in 2019, and since then has put more than 10,000 into low-Earth orbit. The satellites are part of a growing constellation that provides broadband internet to more than a million customers around the world. But eventually, each and every one of these satellites will fall back to Earth.

Orbital Radar recorded 445 Starlink reentries in 2026 between January 1 and October 22, while Spaceweather's tracking data counted 435 up until October 27, with the figures averaging around one or two reentries per day. Satellites are often deorbited by the operator when they reach the end of their operational lives, though they can also descend due to a malfunction or loss of power. During the high-speed reentry, the generated heat causes the spacecraft to break apart. Most of the material then burns up or vaporizes, with some particles and gases dispersing into the atmosphere. The satellite fragments don't always completely disintegrate, however, as some can survive the descent and reach Earth's surface.

The most frequently deployed Starlink model, the V2 Mini, has a main body measuring about 13.5 feet x 8.9 feet (4.1 meters × 2.7 meters), with its solar array spanning around 100 feet (30 meters) tip to tip when deployed. The Starlink satellites operate in low-Earth orbit at an altitude of between 280 miles and 304 miles (450 km and 490 km ) — slightly above the International Space Station. They're designed for a service life of around five years, after which SpaceX aims to deorbit them using onboard propulsion. Atmospheric drag also gradually slows satellites, so failed satellites that can no longer be re-positioned eventually descend into Earth's atmosphere. Disposing of them in this way prevents them from becoming hazardous space junk, though destroying them in Earth's atmosphere comes with risks.