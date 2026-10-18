How Many Starlink Satellites Are In Orbit Today?

Look into the night sky at the right time, and you'll spot a glowing constellation of Starlink satellites steadily moving through low Earth orbit. If you didn't know any better, you might imagine them as otherworldly, appearing as a long, stretched-out line of synchronized yet individual blips. However, once you realize each one of those lights is a satellite, and then you realize there are multiple constellations floating around up there, it becomes blindingly evident that Starlink has a ton of hardware and technology in the sky.

Starlink says it has "over 6,750 satellites currently in orbit," but other estimates say there are between 10,061 (per Orbital Radar) and 11,102 (per Space.com) active Starlink satellites. KeepTrack lists 11,131 in orbit. Orbital Radar lists 10,061 as active, 902 as orbit-raising to reach their operational altitude, and 165 as currently de-orbiting because they've reached their end of life. It's a lot no matter which source you use. SpaceX also has regulatory approval for between 42,000 and 100,000 satellites as authorizations and future approvals are awarded.

What's most interesting is that not all Starlink satellites are orbiting in a single band or rotation; they're actually spread out across several rings, each with varying distances, referred to as orbital shells. There are actually over 18,000 satellite payloads in orbit, the rest of which are not SpaceX's hardware, alongside something like 45,000 trackable man-made objects or debris — space trash. As you might expect, all of that stuff floating around increases the risk of collisions and poses a threat to those active satellites.