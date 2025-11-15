How Many Starlink Satellites Have Fallen Out Of The Sky?

What do you get when you cross exceptional amounts of solar activity with a fleet of low-Earth orbiting satellites? A crash course in how the sun is always the victor. Since SpaceX first launched the Starlink program back in 2019, there have been well over 500 atmospheric reentries that were unplanned.

That's not a reason to think that Starlink could fail if adopted nationwide. For that matter, it doesn't even mean these different kinds of Starlink dishes are literally falling to Earth like giant anvils from the heavens (the satellites are usually eviscerated before any major components can reach the planet's surface). However, this does mean there's an awful lot of uncalled-for orbital drag taking place. And the chief culprit is the king of our solar system, the sun.

Thanks in part to a relatively busy solar cycle — complete with solar flares, sunspots, and coronal mass ejections — the upper atmosphere is taking on a lot of heat, causing it to expand. With this growth comes an uptick in how much drag is placed on low-Earth orbiting spacecraft. When the gravitational force becomes too excessive, the dishes "fall" out of orbit, causing objects like Starlink satellites to burn away in the upper atmosphere.