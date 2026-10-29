5 Marvel Characters Who Could Betray The Avengers In Doomsday

Besides bringing certain doom to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Avengers: Doomsday," there's also a mild pang of fear that Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) could spark dissension among the ranks of heroes who are going to do their best to save the Multiverse, and among the others who are getting pulled into the mix. The world isn't what it was after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Characters aren't simply heroes or villains. As a result, a handful of characters could end up standing on Doom's side before the credits roll, and we have our suspicions about who they might be.

It's nothing new for heroes or villains to rethink their actions and switch sides in a last-minute shock. Tom Hiddleston's Loki, for example, was a repeat offender until he finally learned his lesson in the Disney+ show. Still, plenty more players in this upcoming game of comic book movie death could stab Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the back. Combining our knowledge of the Marvel universe with the cinematic one we've loved since 2008, here are our five guesses for who could, at the last minute, throw a wrench in the works and make things worse than they already are. Such a shift in tactics could see these characters on board for whatever Doom has planned, or simply making sure they get out of this reality-wrecking ordeal alive.