16 Big New Improvements Your Windows 11 PC Is Getting In October 2026

Microsoft's latest Windows update that launched in mid-October 2026, called KB5127648, brings a suite of improvements to the table with some much-needed cleanup. Windows 11 is seeing a few fixes under the hood, so they might go unnoticed. That's not to say Microsoft isn't shipping something a little more forward-facing. One major improvement coming in this update is the ability for users with Copilot laptops to remap the Copilot key to a context key or right control.

Accessibility focused users will now be able to maximize apps as soon as they open. As the Product Manager, Zack Summers, explains (via YouTube), this will be handy for those with screen readers. As the program opens in full focus, it should direct the screen reader to focus only on that program. File Explorer is also getting an update, letting you preview HTML and PDF files directly in the file browser. You can also now scroll on the edge of a touchpad with a single finger.

Primarily, the video announcement for the Windows 11 release notes is about the taskbar. When Windows 11 launched with its new taskbar, the OS locked it from being moved by default. Additional software was required to do a basic function that had existed on the OS since it was introduced in Windows 95. Now, Microsoft has graciously allowed for more control over the taskbar, including positioning to the top, left, and right, as well as the bottom. Setting it left or right does disable the search bar embedded into it.