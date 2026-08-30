5 Windows Security Settings You Should Never Skip Over

In 2025, Microsoft claimed to have the world's "most widely used operating system" with over 1.4 billion active devices per month. This dominant market share means it's a target for many malicious actors who invest time and resources into trying to exploit security vulnerabilities. However, Microsoft has implemented various settings that allow you to protect yourself.

With a little know-how, you can keep yourself protected on Windows without downloading any third-party software. Windows has a wide range of secure authentication methods for accessing your device, a firewall, an antivirus, and even a way to encrypt your drives and locate your device if it gets lost or stolen.

So, if you have been using Windows for a while and any of the security settings mentioned below sound new to you, it's essential that you start using them right away. Since the official support for Windows 10 ended in October 2025, this guide will focus on Windows 11.