These Privacy Settings Can Make Windows 11 Far Less Annoying To Use

The first problem you'll likely want to address is the Copilot homunculus that haunts every new Windows installation in the AI era. Copilot isn't just a drag on performance – it also introduces some privacy issues, due to the way it runs in the background and monitors your activity. Note that while the Copilot app can be uninstalled, some Copilot integrations are burrowed deep into other Windows apps like Notepad.

To remove the Copilot app, the simplest approach is to just type Copilot into the search bar. When it pops up in the results, just right-click on it and then click on the Uninstall option. You'll also likely see Microsoft 365 Copilot pop up in the same results page, and you can uninstall that simultaneously as well. You can also disable AI features in Notepad by clicking the gear icon, scrolling down and turning off the Writing tools.

Copilot has another invasive feature that collects your usage data across various Microsoft products like Bing, Edge, MSN, and more. The worst part is that it not only affects your Windows PC, but all the devices where you use Microsoft products. To disable it, open Copilot in a browser and sign in to your Microsoft account. Now, go to Settings and disable Microsoft usage data and click Delete all memory.