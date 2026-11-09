You Can Tell The Time On Your Apple Watch Without Looking At The Screen - Here's How

Apple is no stranger to offering unique ways to access some of its core features. On an iPhone, iOS offers Assistive Access, which simplifies the interface for easier access (among other accessibility features users should try). Apple Watch has its fair share of features, including visual enhancements and VoiceOver, but Taptic Time can be easy to overlook. Essentially, Taptic Time tells you the time when you can't look at your watch, and it has more benefits than you might think.

Taptic Time taps your wrist with the current time when you perform a simple gesture. It's been available since watchOS 3, so most devices should support it, and enabling it is relatively straightforward. You can even enable it from your iPhone or Apple Watch Settings. For those who need them, Apple Watch also offers other features that don't require looking at the screen.

Once Taptic Time is enabled, users can choose from three ways for the watch to convey the current time through haptic feedback: Terse, Digits, and Morse Code. Those with vision issues will appreciate this Apple Watch feature, but anyone who can't look directly at their watch will benefit from it, too. Naturally, we know plenty of other Apple Watch tips and tricks everyone should be using, but give Taptic Time a try the next time you're in a meeting and can't look to see when it's over.