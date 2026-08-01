The Apple Watch is designed to work with the iPhone, but it's far from being a worthless gadget if they're separated. There are still so many things you can do with the wearable device, including sending communications, paying for your purchases, and staying on top of your wellbeing.

There may be situations where you decide to wear your Apple Watch but leave your iPhone, such as when you're out exploring a new area or heading out for a quick errand, or where you lose access to your iPhone, such as when its battery dies or you lose it. It's nice to know that, while the Apple Watch is a companion device, it's not dependent on the iPhone for all of its functions.

In this article, we'll showcase 10 Apple Watch features that work even without your iPhone nearby. Some of them will still require a Wi-Fi or cellular connection, but some of them are available even when the smartwatch doesn't have access to the internet. We'll explain why it's great to be able to use these features without the iPhone and provide instructions if preparation is necessary before you leave your phone behind.