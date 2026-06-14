9 Wellness Gadgets Actually Worth Buying In 2026

Health is one of the important applications of technology, which means there are many devices focused on this area. To help you keep up with the wellness gadgets worth buying in 2026, we've gathered nine newly released devices for you to check out.

There's no shortage of health-focused devices out there, including gadgets that can help reduce stress and gadgets that can upgrade your home gym. However, we've managed to narrow down our recommendations for this article into a group that includes the revival of the Fitbit brand of fitness trackers, a face mask that delivers light therapy, and even a robotic exoskeleton that upgrades one of the most basic movements of the human body.

The wellness gadgets we selected for this roundup are available either on Amazon for easy access or on the official website of their manufacturer. They're all less than a year old but have already received favorable reviews from reputable sources, supporting their inclusion on this list.