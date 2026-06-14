9 Wellness Gadgets Actually Worth Buying In 2026
Health is one of the important applications of technology, which means there are many devices focused on this area. To help you keep up with the wellness gadgets worth buying in 2026, we've gathered nine newly released devices for you to check out.
There's no shortage of health-focused devices out there, including gadgets that can help reduce stress and gadgets that can upgrade your home gym. However, we've managed to narrow down our recommendations for this article into a group that includes the revival of the Fitbit brand of fitness trackers, a face mask that delivers light therapy, and even a robotic exoskeleton that upgrades one of the most basic movements of the human body.
The wellness gadgets we selected for this roundup are available either on Amazon for easy access or on the official website of their manufacturer. They're all less than a year old but have already received favorable reviews from reputable sources, supporting their inclusion on this list.
Apple Watch Series 11 smartwatch
The Apple Watch Series 11 is the oldest device on this list with a September 2025 release date, but it's probably the most popular. The smartwatch has an average rating of 4.8 stars on Amazon after almost 5,100 reviews, with shoppers saying the wearable works smoothly and is comfortable to wear all day, even while sleeping. The gadget is packed with fitness-tracking technology that customers said works accurately — in fact, it received an award from CNET for most accurate heart rate tracking from a smartwatch. Apple promises up to 24 hours of usage on a full charge, which CNET confirmed in its testing.
In our review of the Apple Watch Series 11, we highlighted the Workout Buddy as one of its major features. It analyzes your metrics while you work out, then provides personalized feedback and motivation using generative AI. Another important addition to the smartwatch, as also pointed out by CNET, is its hypertension notifications, which received approval from the FDA. It's not on-demand blood pressure monitoring, but rather a tool that suggests consulting a doctor if it looks like something's wrong. The Apple Watch Series 11 starts at $399 for the 42mm, GPS model, with options for a 46mm case and GPS + Cellular connectivity.
Amazfit Active Max smartwatch
If the Apple Watch Series 11 is too expensive, the Amazfit Active Max is a more affordable option that's also packed with wellness-focused features. Rolled out in December 2025, this smartwatch is available from Amazon at less than half the price at $169.99, but according to Tom's Guide, it "punches above its price class" and works just like a high-end Garmin watch. With a bright and sharp 1.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen and a battery life that can last up to 25 days with typical use from a full charge, this wearable device certainly looks like a solid budget-friendly alternative.
This Amazfit smartwatch offers 4GB of onboard storage that you can load not just with your favorite tracks, but also with maps that you can access even when you go offline. The gadget supports more than 170 workout modes and grants free access to Zepp Coach, an AI-powered feature that creates personalized workout plans based on your performance. With this wearable device on your wrist, you'll be able to track your heart rate, sleep patterns, stress levels, and more.
Hyperice Hypervolt 3 massage gun
Whenever you're experiencing body pains, a massage gun will be a helpful gadget in providing immediate relief. The Hyperice Hypervolt 3 is one of the latest models in the market with a March 2026 release date, and it's available on Amazon for $249. The device lasts up to four hours on a full charge and weighs only 2 pounds, making it easy to handle and maneuver while targeting different parts of your body.
Massage guns are among the cool gadgets that can upgrade your home gym, but it's not just for those who work out. You can also use the Hyperice Hypervolt 3 after a long day at work, or if you need to relieve any tension that you're feeling. The device offers up to five speeds, so you'll be able to adjust it depending on what you need, and you also have a choice between five attachments that balance out the power that's coming from the massage gun's percussion, according to Men's Journal. One of the attachments adds heat to the massage, with three temperature levels and up to 75 minutes of usage at the hottest setting.
Google Fitbit Air fitness tracker
We thought that there was simply no need for a Fitbit anymore as the brand's future with Google appeared uncertain, but the launch of the Google Fitbit Air in May 2026 answered a lot of questions. This wearable device is a screenless activity tracker that's almost unnoticeable while you're wearing it, according to CNN's Underscored, and it collects a comprehensive suite of fitness data to stay on top of your health. Google said the gadget's battery can last up to a week on a single charge, and it's water resistant up to a depth of 50 meters.
Among the things you need to know before buying a Google Fitbit Air is that Google Health Premium and Google Health Coach require a $10 per month or $100 per year subscription, but they're worth it for more detailed insights and personalized wellness guidance. You'll also have three band types to choose from: the Performance Loop Band with a flexible, breathable fit; the Silicone Band that's sweat-proof for high-intensity workouts; and the Elevated Modern Band that makes the device look like a fashionable bracelet.
Peri perimenopause tracker
Peri is a wearable device for women that monitors the symptoms of perimenopause, which is the transitional phase towards menopause. Launched in April 2026, the gadget attaches to the abdomen with an adhesive and collects data from motion, optical, electrodermal, and temperature sensors. The Peri app combines these data with its AI-based algorithms to detect symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats and to provide customized guidance on how to manage them. The tracker's battery can last up to 10 days before requiring a recharge.
The Peri tracker looks like a continuous glucose monitor, but it's non-intrusive and doesn't involve needles, according to ZDNet's first look at the device at CES 2026. Its first batch is sold out, but interested customers can place preorders for the next run at a $100 discount off the $449 list price. For $349, you'll get the gadget, two rechargeable batteries, a charger, a USB cable, and 20 adhesive patches, which are enough for up to five months of use. There are no subscription fees necessary to enjoy all the features of Peri.
Shark BreatheClear MAX air purifier
To make sure that your family is breathing clean air at home, an air purifier is a necessary investment. The Shark BreatheClear MAX, released in April 2026, is equipped with the NeverChange system, which allows its filters to last up to six years before replacement. The gadget is available on Amazon for $449.99, which places it in the premium segment of air purifiers, but its long-term value is attractive because of the estimated savings of up to $350 over several years from filter replacements, as estimated by UrbanGeekz in its review.
This Shark air purifier scans its environment 3,600 times per hour, and its LCD screen shows real-time air quality. If it detects any changes in the air, such as smoke, dust, and dander, it will automatically adjust power to handle them. The air purifier can capture 99.98% of particles across all fan speeds, which UrbanGeekz highlighted because many options only attain peak efficiency at maximum fan speed. The device provides coverage for homes of up to 1,650 square feet, and maintenance is limited to regular cleaning of the removable Debris Defense Pro screen, which helps extend the life of the HEPA filter.
Solawave Wrinkle Retreat Pro light therapy face mask
Light therapy is a recognized treatment for skin improvement, but you don't have to go to a clinic to receive it. There are many devices featuring the technology that you can use at home, one of which is the Solawave Wrinkle Retreat Pro. The gadget, which was rolled out in October 2025, offers four wavelengths for light therapy, namely red for reducing fine lines, deep red to improve elasticity, amber to remove dullness, and near-infrared to firm and tighten face muscles. It's equipped with 320 LEDs for wide coverage, a battery that lasts up to 20 3-minute sessions on a full charge, and is comfortable to wear with flexible silicone and adjustable straps.
There remains some skepticism about light therapy. The New York Post tested it and found that the gadget resulted in improvements, particularly a brighter complexion, with fine lines and dark circles becoming less noticeable, after using the device for just over a week and a half. The review recommended the Solawave face mask as it's easy to use, and it has a price that's accessible at $389.88 on Amazon.
RingConn Gen 3 smart ring
RingConn is among the top names in our rankings of the major smart ring brands, and it just released its latest model, the RingConn Gen 3, in May 2026. One of its primary advantages over other options in the market is that it's one of the smart rings that don't require a subscription to access all of its features. Once you buy it for $349 on Amazon, there's no additional cost for the wearable device's data tracking and the insights that you can get from the RingConn app.
The RingConn Gen 3 can track data on your heart rate, sleep, activity, stress, and more. It promises a battery life of up to 14 days, but according to testing by LifeHacker, the gadget actually lasted for 17 days before requiring a recharge. The review also mentioned that the smart ring is comfortable to wear and highlighted the haptic feedback feature, new to the device, which triggers when you've been inactive for too long, when its battery is running low, or when there's a notification from the RingConn app.
Dephy Sidekick robotic exoskeleton
The Dephy Sidekick, launched in January 2026, is a robotic exoskeleton for your ankles, and it's designed to make walking easier and more comfortable. You don't need to do anything complicated to enjoy its benefits — just wear the device, turn it on, and take about 20 strides on flat ground. That's all it takes for the gadget to learn your rhythm, and it will then provide the extra push whenever you lift your heel to take a step. The device has three power levels to choose from, depending on the support that you need.
According to PCMag's first look at the gadget at CES 2026, it doesn't feel heavy at all, and because it's worn on the ankles and not on the knees or hips, it doesn't attract unwanted attention. The robotic exoskeleton's effects extend all the way up to the knees, hips, back, and shoulders, and it could improve your posture and make you feel better at the end of each day.
At $4,500 from its official website, the Dephy Sidekick is by far the most expensive wellness gadget in this roundup. It's not a medical device, but some customers can seek medical approval to reduce costs using HSA/FSA funds. We can't ignore that it's expensive, but for people with stamina or mobility issues, the hope in the Sidekick may be the harbinger of a bright future.
How we chose these wellness gadgets
For this roundup of wellness gadgets that are worth buying in 2026, the devices that we selected are available to purchase either from Amazon or from the product's official websites. They all have release dates from the third quarter of 2025 or later, to ensure that they feature the latest technology in their respective categories.
While these health-focused gadgets are less than a year old, they have already received a recommendation from a trustworthy website. We combined these reviews with the specifications and features of these devices to showcase why we selected them for this article.