The Apple Watch is packed with all kinds of features that make it an excellent companion to the iPhone. It's great for staying on top of your notifications, and it's a fantastic fitness tracker for monitoring your health metrics to boot. However, it also has some lesser-known capabilities that you should take advantage of if you're going international.

The usefulness of the Apple Watch extends beyond your usual stomping grounds, as it's also a compact travel gadget that can make your vacation or business trip go smoother. With the wearable device on your wrist, you'll be able to acquire information that you need, confidently move around unfamiliar areas, and keep yourself safe, among other benefits. Some of these features will require an internet connection, either through the Apple Watch itself or via your paired iPhone, but that's an easy solve with the myriad ways you can get online abroad.

If you're heading out of the country soon, read on to see how you can maximize your Apple Watch while you're abroad. We've identified 10 ways to use your Apple Watch when traveling abroad.