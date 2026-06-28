9 Useful Gadgets For Passing Time At The Airport

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To make sure you don't miss your flight, you're generally advised to arrive at the airport several hours early. However, this also means there will be a lot of waiting before you can actually get on the airplane. Thankfully, there are plenty of gadgets that can help you and your family pass the time, and we've rounded up some of the best options.

There were a lot of possible choices for this list, but we've narrowed it down to nine devices. Among our selections are a power bank that can keep all of your gadgets running, a few handheld gaming consoles, and even luggage that you can ride around the airport.

This roundup of useful gadgets for passing time at the airport features products that you can buy on Amazon, and most of them have solid buyer scores after more than 1,000 ratings. All of them have received favorable reviews from trusted websites and channels, which makes these devices worth considering in preparation for your next trip.