5 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Go On Vacation Without A Travel Router

A travel router, as the name suggests, is one that you use while traveling, and there are several reasons you should travel with one. Typically priced around $50–100, a travel router connects to an available network and expands connectivity across all your devices. This way, you don't have to individually connect your devices — whether it's your laptop, smartphone, or gaming console — to a public network, which can sometimes be a hassle, especially in hotels and cafes. This becomes even more frustrating when there's a limit to the number of devices you can connect. Apart from that, a travel router adds a layer of security, hiding your devices on the network. Modern travel routers also feature built-in VPN connectivity, further boosting security.

Unlike traditional home routers, travel routers are generally more compact. So carrying them is generally not a problem. Some are battery-powered, many rely on USB connections, and others need to be plugged into a wall socket. It goes without saying that battery- and USB-powered routers tend to be better choices for most people, given that these can be used anywhere, even in remote locations. Depending on the battery size, a travel router can last up to a full day of use.

If you have been on the fence about getting a travel router, you probably should go for one for convenience, security, and reliability. And when you are not traveling, you can use the travel router as a Wi-Fi extender to boost signal strength inside the house.