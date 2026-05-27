What's The Point Of A Kindle Paperwhite If You Already Own A Kindle?
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If you own a base Kindle model, you might be wondering why one may consider a version like the Kindle Paperwhite that's more expensive. At face value, the Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite perform the same core function: They give you access to your library of digital books in one small, easy-to-transport device. However, there are some key upgrades with the Paperwhite relating to its display, performance, durability, and customization worth noting.
While we recently wrote that there's no need for a Kindle anymore, that report was more about software and functionality limits. If you're someone who loves to read and likes the simple, focused use that a Kindle provides, it can be a great device. However, it's essential to learn about the Paperwhite's specs versus the base model's to get the most for your money. The topic of Kindle upgrades has become especially relevant with Amazon discontinuing support for older models.
The distinct advantages of owning a Kindle Paperwhite
One key difference between the base Kindle model and its Paperwhite counterpart is each device's display size. The baseline Kindle features a 6-inch display measured diagonally, while the Kindle Paperwhite sports a 7-inch display across its standard, Kids, and Signature editions. A larger display provides more on-screen space for reading — translating to fewer page turns — but it also means that the base Kindle is less bulky at 5.56 ounces compared to the Paperwhite's 7.4-ounce weight. The Paperwhite is additionally known for its adjustable warm light – reducing blue light exposure for night reading — which the standard version omits. Check out our guide highlighting five settings you should change on your Kindle for more information about adjusting the device's warmth.
Regarding durability, the Kindle Paperwhite is not waterproof, which is a key feature of the Kindle Paperwhite. If customizing your Kindle is important, increased color options are included with the Paperwhite. The base Kindle offers Black and Matcha, while the latest Paperwhite comes in Black, Raspberry, and Jade. Lastly, Amazon claims that the Paperwhite's processor is faster 20% faster than the standard Kindle, resulting in quicker page turns and smoother menu navigation.