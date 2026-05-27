What's The Point Of A Kindle Paperwhite If You Already Own A Kindle?

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If you own a base Kindle model, you might be wondering why one may consider a version like the Kindle Paperwhite that's more expensive. At face value, the Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite perform the same core function: They give you access to your library of digital books in one small, easy-to-transport device. However, there are some key upgrades with the Paperwhite relating to its display, performance, durability, and customization worth noting.

While we recently wrote that there's no need for a Kindle anymore, that report was more about software and functionality limits. If you're someone who loves to read and likes the simple, focused use that a Kindle provides, it can be a great device. However, it's essential to learn about the Paperwhite's specs versus the base model's to get the most for your money. The topic of Kindle upgrades has become especially relevant with Amazon discontinuing support for older models.