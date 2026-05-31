11 Things You Didn't Know Your Apple Pencil Could Do

The iPad's software keyboard takes up half of the screen when it's enabled. Sure, you can attach a Magic Keyboard case to it, but that's going to cost hundreds of dollars and add extra weight. If you already use your Apple Pencil to draw and take notes, you'll be happy to discover that it can be used to write basically anywhere the iPad accepts text input.

All of this works using the Scribble feature. So first, make sure it's enabled from Settings > Scribble. Now, just start writing with your Apple Pencil in any text field. This works in Spotlight Search, the URL bar in the Safari app, and in the Messages app as well. As you write with your Apple Pencil, the iPad will convert your written text into typed text locally in the background. You'll see it appear live as you finish writing a couple of letters. This even works if your handwriting goes beyond the confines of the small text box (likely to happen when using it in Safari).

The Scribble feature can also convert writing to typed text in traditional writing apps like Apple Notes and Freeform. Here, open the tool palette, choose the handwriting tool (on the left side of the pen icon), and start writing. Now, the written text will be converted to typed text inside the Note, simulating a keyboard input.

As you are scribbling the text, you can also edit it using the Apple Pencil. To delete a word, scratch it out. Touch and hold the Pencil in any text area to watch it open up. You can then insert text in the new space. To join or separate letters, just draw a vertical line between them. To select some text to edit, simply draw around it.