5 Hidden iPad Notes App Tricks You Should Stop Sleeping On

Compared to Evernote and Notion, iPad Notes feels more straightforward to use. It doesn't require setup, decisions to make, or an interface to learn. You just launch the Notes app, write your thoughts and ideas, and move on with your day. This simplicity is exactly what makes the iPad Notes one of the best apps for minimalists who prefer a quick and friction-free note-taking experience.

But while the app does look plain and simple on the surface, it actually offers several nifty functionalities. One of the most popular iPad Notes features is auto-refine handwriting, which polishes your handwritten text to make it more readable. With your Apple Pencil, you can also "refine" shapes by simply holding down on the screen after drawing them. Then, there are the lines and grids templates that make your notes look more like a physical lined/grid notebook.

Other than these well-known features, there's more to iPad Notes than meets the eye. Here are a few more functionalities hidden under the surface.