5 Of The Best Apps For Minimalists In 2026

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Apps these days seem to be in competition to see which can do the most. Social media apps now double as a place for playing games. Note apps are turning into document scanners. Navigation apps offer a way to check hotel availability, reserve a restaurant, and even call a store.

While apps with extra features are undoubtedly handy, there's a certain charm to simple apps designed to do one thing and do it well. These apps might look boring, basic, and far from being feature-rich, but they're more than enough to get the job done with no fuss. Minimalist phones like the Mudita Kompakt and Light Phone III are known to feature such simple apps.

But you don't immediately need to pursue a minimalist phone just to live a quieter digital life. You can actually turn your current device into a basic phone with some minimalist apps. There's still a whole range of modern apps out there that offer basic functionality. We've put together a list of five of these apps you can try on both your iPhone and Android device today.