5 Of The Best Apps For Minimalists In 2026
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Apps these days seem to be in competition to see which can do the most. Social media apps now double as a place for playing games. Note apps are turning into document scanners. Navigation apps offer a way to check hotel availability, reserve a restaurant, and even call a store.
While apps with extra features are undoubtedly handy, there's a certain charm to simple apps designed to do one thing and do it well. These apps might look boring, basic, and far from being feature-rich, but they're more than enough to get the job done with no fuss. Minimalist phones like the Mudita Kompakt and Light Phone III are known to feature such simple apps.
But you don't immediately need to pursue a minimalist phone just to live a quieter digital life. You can actually turn your current device into a basic phone with some minimalist apps. There's still a whole range of modern apps out there that offer basic functionality. We've put together a list of five of these apps you can try on both your iPhone and Android device today.
Lazy Weather
It's nice to have a weather app on your phone. It can provide data on what the weather will be like, from the temperature and humidity to cloud conditions and wind speed. But you might not need all that. In that case, Lazy Weather (on Android and iOS) might be the weather app for you.
Lazy Weather tells you the simplest weather information you're typically looking for: whether today is colder, warmer, or about the same as yesterday. Also displayed on the home screen are the temperature and weather forecasts for the morning, noon, evening, and night. To keep things minimal, the weather forecast for each time of day is represented by icons. For instance, a wind icon means it will be windy, while a sun behind a cloud means it will be partly cloudy. You're free to add the current temperature on the home screen too. Just go to the app settings. There are more options to change the temperature mode from absolute (exact thermometer reading) to feeling (feels-like temperature) and units from Celsius to Fahrenheit.
Other advanced features are available when you pay for a subscription or lifetime access. These include a forecast of tomorrow's weather, custom app icon and theme, and widgets. If you buy either, you can set up Lazy Weather to send you a notification about the weather at your preferred time. That way, you won't have to open the app to check the weather.
TeuxDeux
To-do apps are designed to help you stay on top of your tasks. But if they're too feature-heavy, you might spend half your day just setting up your to-do list instead of actually doing it. To keep things simpler, try the minimalist to-do app TeuxDeux. It's a free productivity app for iPhone and Android that can actually make you productive.
When you open the app, all you'll see is your to-do list for that day. Just check the tasks off as you go. If you need to create a new to-do, it's as simple as choosing a date, tapping the plus icon, and typing the task. You won't be prompted to set a priority, specific time, or reminder as the text field is the only entry. Each to-do item isn't permanently fixed to a specific date, though. Any unfinished tasks will automatically roll over to the next day, but you can also manually move it by simply swiping the entry to the right.
Besides your daily to-do list, TeuxDeux offers Someday lists. Here, you can jot down everything you plan to do for this week, next week, this month, next month, or someday. These lists come in handy when you don't want to schedule a task to a specific date but are planning to do it eventually. The Someday lists has four other nifty lists for your undated to-dos — Brain Dump for random thoughts, Grocery List for your grocery runs, To Buy for anything else you'd need to purchase, and To Read for the books you'd like to start. While this doesn't sound minimalist, you won't have to worry as the Someday lists don't clutter your daily view. They're tucked away in a separate menu.
Gravity Notes
Sometimes, you just want to jot something down without having to think about sorting the note into a folder, adding a tag, or formatting the text. You just scribble it down and move on. If that's how simple you want your note-taking to be, Gravity Notes — available for a one-time fee on Android and iOS — offers exactly that. It's a minimalist app with no organizational and formatting features cluttering the screen. It's just your notes in one place, with the newest one at the top and the older ones on the bottom.
To write a note, all you have to do is open the app. No need to tap on a "create a new note" icon. If you'd rather edit an existing note, long-press on it to open it in a larger editor. This editor is also thoughtfully minimalist. Unlike other apps with formatting menus, Gravity Notes' editor is clutter-free and shows only the text editor. It does support markdown formatting, though, useful for when you want a bit of text styling. That means you can use typical markdown syntax like a hashtag and space to turn the text into a heading and asterisks at the start and end of a word/phase to italicize it.
Gravity Notes still comes with some level of organization. For one, typing "read:", "watch:", or "todo:" as the first text of your note will make those words appear in a different color. This lets you easily sort through your notes. You can move notes too. To bump a note to the top, simply swipe right. To archive or delete it instead, swipe left. Gravity Notes doesn't require an account.
Instapaper
Learning a new concept is as easy as searching for it on your browser now. But the problem isn't accessing the information — it's parsing it. Websites are formatted in different (and sometimes confusing) ways, and more often than not, they're cluttered with ads. This makes reading harder than it should be. Instead of reading on your browser, you might want to check out a different essential app for avid readers: Instapaper, downloadable from the App Store and Play Store.
Instapaper provides a minimalist and distraction-free interface, where the only things you see are the text and images. This interface includes basic customization settings. For instance, you can change things like background color, font, and size and convert the layout from continuous scrolling to separate pages. If you prefer listening over reading, Instapaper has a text-to-speech tool as well.
While Instapaper might sound like a newspaper app, it actually needs to be populated with articles manually. To add them, simply press the share button and select Instapaper from the list of apps. To add from your desktop browser, make sure you have the Instapaper browser extension installed and signed into the same account. The articles you send to Instapaper can be read offline, as long as you refresh the app before disconnecting from the internet. Instapaper lets you assign tags to each article and move them into custom folders. There's also a separate space for the articles you liked and archived. If you no longer need an article, feel free to permanently delete it from the app too.
minimalist phone
Part of what makes our phones distracting is that everything is a quick tap away. You can too easily go on social media apps and doomscroll or game. If you want to get things done, you're better off converting your device into something simpler. One minimalist app that can do so is minimalist phone, a free app for Android and iPhone. What it does is remove the app icons and replace them with just their names. This way, you're less likely to be drawn to them.
Rather than redesigning your interface, the minimalist phone app is built to simplify your screen time too. It can block apps, set a time limit for certain apps, and add a 15-second delay before fully opening an app. With this added friction, it can help fight the urge to use your phone. When blocking apps, minimalist phone allows you to keep them blocked from as short as four hours to as long as 30 days. There are no options to temporarily unblock an app once it's blocked, even from the minimalist phone app itself. That means before blocking an app, you have to make sure you won't need it during the block duration. For the app time limits, you get to choose exactly how long to stay on the app after launching it. Once that time is up, the app locks itself again.
The minimalist phone app even includes some features exclusive to Android. For one, it can hide distracting apps from view. There's also a blocking schedule available, so you have more control of when apps are blocked. You can even enable a notification filter to further minimize distractions.
Why we picked these apps
The minimalist apps we've selected and recommended here all passed our "minimalist criteria" set: minimal interface, minimal functionality (compared to similar popular apps), and minimal setup. By minimal interface, we mean an interface with little to no clutter, like confusing menus and buttons or ads in every corner. The apps should have minimal functionality and live up to the phrase "do one thing and do it well." Finally, they shouldn't require complicated setups. As soon as the user downloads and opens the app, it should be ready to go — no personalized surveys to go through or customization options to finish before reaching the home page.
We've personally tested all these apps to verify that they meet our minimalist criteria. We've also selected them based on their availability for iPhones and Android devices. All the apps support both platforms, so there's little friction to get you started.