Why There's Simply No Need For Physical Boarding Passes Anymore

If you've traveled through an airport anytime in the last handful of years, you know that there are so many checkpoints, security lines, and ID requirements to contend with. While the days where you can head to a desk and have your boarding pass printed out aren't entirely gone, going fully digital can save you a lot of time and headaches. So much so, that it's our contention that printing out a boarding pass is simply not necessary anymore.

These days, most airlines offer their own app, and it's on this app that you can often check in for your flight 24 hours ahead of time. When you check-in, it's easy to get your boarding pass issued right on the app, so you simply have to scan your phone at security or the boarding gate, and you're through — no extra paper to fumble around with, and no waiting in a check-in line. This is the simplest reason for doing away with a boarding pass, as it can save you some logistical nightmares at the airport. But there are a few more complicated considerations that we'll get into now.