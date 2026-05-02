Every US Airline That Supports Apple Wallet's Revamped Boarding Passes

If you're a longtime Apple user, you know the mix of anticipation and dread that accompanies any interface update. Oftentimes, the frustration of waking up to find your iPhone updated to the latest operating system is enough to turn any tech-savvy customer into a begrudging Luddite. iOS 26, for instance, was particularly contentious. Introducing the company's Liquid Glass redesign and a barrage of Apple Intelligence AI features, iOS 26 was the most dramatic shift in the company's operating system design since iOS 7. And while some hailed the system as ushering in the next era of Apple products, others were less impressed. Complaints ranged from finicky performance to battery-hungry.

Part of this redesign meant a series of shifts, changing both the aesthetics and capabilities of several customer favorites. One such revamp involved Apple's beloved Wallet application, which is beefed up with several helpful features to complement its new look. Apple's boarding pass system saw several changes, adding a host of new features. However, not every boarding pass is included in the update, as the Apple allowed individual airlines to decide whether to support the new application. To date, four North American airlines have rolled out revamped boarding passes, including Air Canada, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines.

Reportedly, several airlines are sure to follow, like JetBlue, Jetstar, Lufthansa, Qantas, and Virgin Australia. Meanwhile, Delta introduced the new features before withdrawing its updated application due to software glitches. However, Delta is expected to return to the new Wallet format soon. Overall, it is a rare software update to a fan favorite application that might actually be more helpful than frustrating.