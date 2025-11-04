How To Add Your Boarding Pass To Google Wallet On Android Phones

While traveling can be exciting, the process of getting through airport check-in may not be. Long lines and worrying about TSA red flag electronics can make it feel rushed and stressful. One of the things that can add to that stress is having to manage multiple documents and carry-on items while you pass security checkpoints. Some airlines, including American Airlines, aim to make the process a little easier by offering streamlined digital boarding passes.

This is part of American Airlines' recent initiative to embrace technology, specifically artificial intelligence (AI), with the goal of making traveling easier. Other parts of this initiative include AI-powered recommendations built off of customer insights, 3D seat selection, and faster check-in kiosks. The digital boarding pass can be downloaded directly into your Google Wallet app.

That isn't the only way you can add a boarding pass to Google Wallet, though. The Google Pixel smartphone offers another way that is not airline-specific. You can take a screenshot of the boarding pass which then gets saved for future use in the Google Wallet app. All of this is an effort to make sure airlines can keep up with the latest technology, adapt to consumer habits, and remove some of the hassle of airport travel