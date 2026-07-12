10 Essential Apple Watch Features You Have To Enable Yourself

The Apple Watch is full of good features that are available from the moment you sync it with your iPhone. Immediately, it starts getting phone notifications, tracking your workouts, magically pairing your AirPods through your Apple Account, and so on. However, there are other essential features you need to enable yourself, whether because you want to take your wearable to the next level or you want more customization. Some of these essential features can be as important as setting up a Sleep Schedule, quickly finding your AirTag with the Apple Watch, or even enjoying Apple's Walkie-Talkie feature.

While customers love their Apple Watch for its exclusive features, new watchOS updates bring new possibilities for this device, which is a customer favorite for tracking workout metrics, following your health data, and controlling an iPhone.

In addition, most of these essential features are available not only on the latest Apple Watch models but also on older ones, as these smartwatches still offer a lot of value and can be used to improve your work, sleep, or training.