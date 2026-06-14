10 Things You Didn't Know Apple Watch Could Do

The Apple Watch is an impressive piece of hardware. It has a great screen, a fast processor, and Apple's custom software that is breezy to use. And yet, most people end up using the Apple Watch as a way to manage notifications, look at the time, and guilt themselves about not closing their Activity Rings.

But it doesn't have to be that way. This little computer on your wrist can transform into a helpful sidekick for your iPhone. Once you've turned off annoying notifications and downloaded the essential apps, it's time to get to work. Remove that Activity Rings guilt, use the Apple Watch as a remote for your iPhone camera (and even your Apple TV 4K), automate your watch faces based on your Focus modes, switch to a soothing red flashlight at night, and more.

Spend some time poking around Apple's built-in apps and settings, and you'll realize there's so much to the Apple Watch that you just didn't know about. Wouldn't it be lovely to unlock your Mac by simply walking up to it? The Apple Watch can do that, and a lot more. We've rounded up some of the most overlooked Apple Watch features below. And don't worry, they're all quite easy to set up.