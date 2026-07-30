9 Lesser-Known Siri Commands For Apple Watch Owners

Siri can also help you figure out how to reach a specific location you don't know. You can ask Siri for directions to a nearby location, whether it's a restaurant, gas station, supermarket, or anything you need at the time.

If you also know the exact address of where you need to go, you can tell Siri the address you're going to, and then it will give you the directions you need to take. This allows you to continue focusing on what you're doing, be it driving in hectic traffic or focusing on walking, and not having to spend time looking down at a map or planning out your exact route.

After you ask for the destination or get the address from Siri, the route appears on your Apple Watch under the Maps application. You can use this display to see the overview of your route, while also being able to zoom in and pan around the route you're going to take. If the location is not the one you're looking for, you can always switch it out for another option. You can do this through Apple Maps, which is one of the essential Apple Watch applications.