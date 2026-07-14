8 Essential Accessories Apple Watch Owners Swear By
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The Apple Watch is a fantastic wearable device, with all of the connectivity and fitness features enabled by iOS. However, as with any electronic gadget, you can make it even more appealing by purchasing accessories. This roundup will give you ideas for what you can buy for your Apple Watch to unlock even more value.
We've identified eight different types of essential accessories Apple Watch owners swear by. They provide protection, style, and extra functionality, among many other benefits, which can extend the usefulness of the wearable device and fix common problems with Apple Watches.
For each type of Apple Watch accessory, we've provided some examples available on Amazon. We selected these products because they've received positive feedback, either from the retailer's customers or from a trustworthy channel. These recommendations are based on producer-supplied specifications and feedback from reviewers and consumers. Each has received thousands of reviews on Amazon with a minimum of 4.2 stars.
Screen protectors
You need to be extra careful to avoid scratches and cracks on any mobile device that has a display. Screen protectors are the simplest and most affordable way of preventing such damage, and that holds true for the Apple Watch. These accessories are even more important for the smartwatch than for other devices, since you wear it on your wrist and it's always exposed.
You should install a screen protector on your Apple Watch, as it's much cheaper than a screen replacement that can cost hundreds of dollars. A six-pack of the LK screen protector for the Apple Watch, which has an average rating of 4.3 stars after over 164,200 reviews, is only $8.99 on Amazon for the 42mm model of the Apple Watch Series 11. It's easy to install and durable, according to shoppers. If you have the Apple Watch Ultra 3, you can also go for the Spigen Glas.tr EZ Fit, which is $24.99 on Amazon for a two-pack. It comes with an auto-alignment tray that makes installation even easier, as confirmed by the retailer's customers who have given this product an average score of 4.4 stars after almost 10,500 reviews.
Watch cases
For additional protection of your Apple Watch, you can also buy watch cases for it. These accessories prevent scratches from forming on the body of the wearable device, which may happen as it could bump into other objects during daily use. Watch cases come in different varieties — some protect just the body, some also cover the screen, and some even have straps already attached to the case.
The Hontao slim bumper case, which you can buy for $7.98 on Amazon and has an average score of 4.5 stars after 13,400 reviews, is an example of the first type of watch case, and shoppers said that it's very durable. The Misxi tempered glass case, at $11.99 for a pack of two and rated 4.4 stars following almost 196,500 reviews, is an example of the second type, and customers love that it doesn't make their Apple Watch bulky. The amBand M1 Sports Series, with a score of 4.5 stars after nearly 29,600 reviews, is an example of the third type, providing all-around protection and a premium band for $22.99. Shoppers said that they're impressed by this brand's ruggedness, and that it still looks great after using it for a long time.
Style bands
The bands of the Apple Watch are easily replaceable, so you can easily customize the wearable device for any situation. For social gatherings, professional events, or even just for a simple day out, you'll be able to add personality to the smartwatch by purchasing bands with styles that you like.
While there are different kinds of bands for the Apple Watch on the Apple Store, Amazon offers a wider range of options at more affordable prices. A well-reviewed example on the retailer's website is the Heartboom braided stretchy band, which has an average rating of 4.4 stars based on nearly 4,600 ratings. It's only $9.99, but the retailer's customers said that it's comfortable and durable. If you want something more flashy, there are products like the Qundaxi watch band. It's also rated 4.4 stars after more than 3,400 reviews, with customers saying that, for an accessory priced at just $12.99, it looks elegant on your wrist and even comes with a tool to adjust its size for the perfect fit.
Sport bands
If there are Apple Watch bands for style, there are also straps designed to be used during physical activities. These sport bands are made from more durable materials to withstand wear and tear, but without sacrificing comfort. It's also important that they're secure when you close them, as you wouldn't want your smartwatch to fly off your wrist during your workouts.
The Sunnywoo nylon sport loop band is an excellent example of this accessory, as Amazon shoppers said that its Velcro-style strap makes it easy to adjust for a secure fit. It's available for $9.99 on the retailer's website, where it has an average rating of 4.5 stars after more than 3,300 reviews. The SwiftBand smartwatch protector is less popular, but it's an option if you want to protect the entire Apple Watch. It wraps around your wrist to cover the device while it continues to monitor your metrics, and YouTuber Miky Ancona demonstrated how easy it is to use with any smartwatch. It costs $9.99 and is geared for cycling, running, weightlifting, and similar workouts.
Band storage
Between style bands and sport bands, there's a chance that your collection for your Apple Watch will soon fill your drawer. Before that happens, it would be wise to invest in band storage. These organizers will not only reduce clutter but also make it easy for you to spot the strap you're looking for when you need it.
There are band storage options like the Teamoy watch band storage case, which holds up to 12 straps within an elastic loop and other accessories in a zippered pocket. It's available for $20.99 on Amazon, where it's rated 4.7 stars after more than 1,000 reviews, and customers love its nice quality and how the bands fit perfectly inside. If you want your straps to be more visible, consider the Twelve South TimePorter, which ModernDayReviews described as a well-made, extremely easy-to-use accessory. It can fit up to six Apple Watch bands, and it's available on Amazon for $26.83.
Charging stations
The wireless charging puck that comes with the Apple Watch is one of those useful gadgets that simply work, but it's a pretty basic device that won't do your desk any favors. For times when you need to take off the wearable device while you work so its battery is full by the time you work out, you should consider getting a charging station for it.
The Spigen Apple Watch Stand S350 is a simple charging station that still uses Apple's wireless charging puck, but positions it on a base where you can place the Apple Watch so you can easily check the time. This accessory, which starts at $13.99, has an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon after almost 34,000 reviews, and shoppers have confirmed the stability of the charging puck and base. However, if you've got multiple Apple devices, you may want to go for this Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charging station. It's more expensive at $89.99, but it can charge your Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods at the same time. Amazon's customers said its build quality is amazing and the MagSafe connections are strong, resulting in a rating of 4.2 stars following about 3,600 reviews.
Portable chargers
The Apple Watch is a device that you'll wear everywhere you go, even on long road trips or vacations abroad. It's important that you have a portable charger for the smartwatch because, unlike other gadgets that use regular USB-A or USB-C cables, the Apple Watch uses the less popular MagSafe chargers. If you forgot your charging puck, it might be tough to find a replacement to use while you're away.
For $89.99 on Amazon, the Anker MagGo UFO 3-in-1 charging station is one of the compact travel gadgets that you should always have in your luggage if you're an Apple fan. With its foldable design, it won't take up too much space, but it opens up to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. The accessory feels sturdy and works as intended, according to Amazon shoppers, who have given it an average score of 4.4 stars after almost 1,900 reviews. It still needs to be plugged in, though, so if you need to charge while on the go, you'll need something like this Anker MagGo power bank, also for $89.99. It features an Apple Watch charger and a built-in USB-C cable, with a capacity of 10,000 mAh. Amazon's customers said it's convenient because it reduces the number of cables you need to carry all the time, and they've given the device a 4.6-star rating after almost 1,900 reviews.
Armbands
The Apple Watch is designed to be worn on the wrist, but you also have the option to wear it on your bicep with an armband. The smartwatch will still be able to track metrics such as your heart rate and steps, but it will be far from your hands. This is helpful in boxing workouts, as it moves the Apple Watch away from your gloves, and in workplaces that require no items on your forearms, such as hospitals or around heavy machinery, among other applications.
The Tefeca sport loop armband, sold for $17.99 on Amazon, is made of stretchable, breathable material for placing the Apple Watch on your biceps. According to YouTuber Chase the Summit, it results in more accurate heart rate readings. You can get the same benefit from the Twelve South ActionSleeve. It's more expensive, with a starting price of $24.80, but includes built-in bumper shields for added protection of the watch. Amazon's customers have rated it 4.2 stars based on more than 1,200 reviews, saying the accessory is comfortable to wear and securely holds the smartwatch.
How we chose these essential Apple Watch accessories
For this article, we identified eight types of Apple Watch accessories popular among Apple Watch owners. We specified the features you can expect from these products, particularly how they enhance the smartwatch's usefulness and how they can help solve certain issues with the gadget.
When choosing the sample products to recommend in each category, we selected those you can buy on Amazon to make them accessible to most shoppers. Additionally, these accessories have either received a rating of at least 4.2 stars from more than 1,000 customer ratings on the retailer's site or a glowing recommendation from a reliable professional review.