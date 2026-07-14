8 Essential Accessories Apple Watch Owners Swear By

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The Apple Watch is a fantastic wearable device, with all of the connectivity and fitness features enabled by iOS. However, as with any electronic gadget, you can make it even more appealing by purchasing accessories. This roundup will give you ideas for what you can buy for your Apple Watch to unlock even more value.

We've identified eight different types of essential accessories Apple Watch owners swear by. They provide protection, style, and extra functionality, among many other benefits, which can extend the usefulness of the wearable device and fix common problems with Apple Watches.

For each type of Apple Watch accessory, we've provided some examples available on Amazon. We selected these products because they've received positive feedback, either from the retailer's customers or from a trustworthy channel. These recommendations are based on producer-supplied specifications and feedback from reviewers and consumers. Each has received thousands of reviews on Amazon with a minimum of 4.2 stars.