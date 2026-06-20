10 Useful Gadgets That Simply Just Work

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It can be hard to find worthwhile gadgets that you can get for using around your house. You might be looking for a gadget to solve a particular problem, but you may not know whether the product actually exists, if it's going to be worth it to buy, or if it's going to eventually cause more problems than it solves. It can be a real challenge, but when you're on the hunt for useful gadgets, we've been able to uncover several that you can bring to your house and use effectively.

We've scoured Amazon listings in order to bring you an assortment of gadgets that you can plug in or charge using a USB or outlet, and that do exactly what they say they're going to do. To ensure the latter, all items must have at least a 4.2-star rating by customers on Amazon with at least 100 reviews. If they didn't have more than 1,000 reviews, we also leaned on what the experts had to say to ensure a product was effective. Here's our full list of 10 useful gadgets that you can get that simply just work.