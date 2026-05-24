5 Amazon Finds That Fix Problems You Didn't Realize You Could Have

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Browsing Amazon is a lot like exploring the local bargain bin: Sometimes you find yourself buying too many useless knick-knacks, but sometimes you come across a gadget that genuinely improves your life in unexpected ways. We wanted to cut straight to that triumphant feeling by tracking down five Amazon finds that fix household problems you didn't even realize you could have.

These are tiny tech gadgets that are available at reasonable prices. All products on this list are under $35, or even less if you can snag them during a sale. That being said, it's often the case that cheap electronics are among the items you should never buy from Amazon, at least not without taking a close look at customer reviews. Trusting every review implicitly is one of the most common mistakes everyone makes when shopping on Amazon, though, so it's important to take in the big picture. Each product on this list is rated four stars or higher (on a five-star scale) after at least 1,500 customer ratings, with no prevalent issues or defects noted in the reviews.