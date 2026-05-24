5 Amazon Finds That Fix Problems You Didn't Realize You Could Have
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Browsing Amazon is a lot like exploring the local bargain bin: Sometimes you find yourself buying too many useless knick-knacks, but sometimes you come across a gadget that genuinely improves your life in unexpected ways. We wanted to cut straight to that triumphant feeling by tracking down five Amazon finds that fix household problems you didn't even realize you could have.
These are tiny tech gadgets that are available at reasonable prices. All products on this list are under $35, or even less if you can snag them during a sale. That being said, it's often the case that cheap electronics are among the items you should never buy from Amazon, at least not without taking a close look at customer reviews. Trusting every review implicitly is one of the most common mistakes everyone makes when shopping on Amazon, though, so it's important to take in the big picture. Each product on this list is rated four stars or higher (on a five-star scale) after at least 1,500 customer ratings, with no prevalent issues or defects noted in the reviews.
Cable Matters Right-Angle USB-C Adapter Kit
The Cable Matters Right Angle USB-C Adapter Kit comes with two USB-C right-angle adapters for $8.99: one with a vertical shape and one with a flat (landscape) shape. These right-angle adapters are perfect for situations when you need to plug into a device with limited space. You can't always thread a USB cable into a narrow crevice and curve it around enough to actually insert it into the port. With a right-angle adapter, you can insert a USB cable straight on without having to bend it at an awkward angle. This helps prevent damage to the cable itself, too. Bending or twisting a USB cable will damage its internal copper wires, which may ultimately result in poor connections, dropouts, or even total failure.
Right-angle USB adapters come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and types. If the Cable Matters bundle doesn't quite match your desk setup, you can find other adapters on Amazon for a similar price, including some that accommodate USB-A and Micro-USB connections.
Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
The Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner is a cube-shaped vacuum that's small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. It's easy to keep on your desktop or tucked away in a drawer so that you can quickly reach for it to clean up dust, crumbs, or other debris. This USB-charging device is available for $19.98, or you can get an AA-battery-powered version for $15.98. A handheld vacuum is also great for cleaning your keyboard, and customer reviews have additionally noted that the Odistar is useful for countertops, bookshelves, and other small surfaces.
Odistar claims that its desktop vacuum can operate for a total of 400 minutes from a single two-to-three-hour charge. It also has an automatic power-off function that kicks in after 15 minutes, stretching the number of uses you can get out of just a bit of juice. This vacuum fits right in with the list of Amazon desk gadgets you'll use every day.
Lamicall Cord Organizers
The Lamicall Cord Organizers bundle is a pack of six cable holders that you can use to affix wires in place with a spring lock mechanism. You might not notice how inconvenient it is to bend down to grab that charging cable, or how much of an eyesore all those wires actually are, until you use a cord organizer to keep them hidden or close at hand. Lamicall's organizer uses a no-residue acrylic self-adhesive that can attach to the side of your deck, the wall, the underside of a table, or other surfaces. At $9.99 for six, or $17.99 for a 12-pack, it's an affordable fix for many chaotic cable setups.
These cable holders have an 8-mm-wide cable slot, so most USB cables can easily be pulled through to reach the device you're plugging into. When you're done, you can slide the cable back into place, where the thicker head of the cable will catch against the holder itself. Keep in mind, though, that many HDMI cables measure 8.5 mm or more in thickness. This is especially true for longer cables, which require a thicker copper wire to transmit information with the same efficacy. You might need a different DIY solution for hiding TV cables if you're dealing with these thicker wires.
House Gem Mug Warmer
The House Gem Mug Warmer is a nifty desktop device that will heat up your caffeinated beverage of choice all day long. Mug warmers are a nice addition to a home office setup, especially if you tend to get lost in your workflow only to find that you still have a half-full cup several hours later ... and that it's gone cold. Even if you're not a hot-beverage drinker, you might have someone on your shopping list who is, and this warmer fits right in among helpful gifts for remote workers. Available for $30.49, this gadget also functions as a candle warmer, so you can use it to safely fill the room with your aroma of choice when you're not sipping on a cup of joe.
Many coffee makers have a warming plate that uses 50 to 100 watts to keep the carafe hot after brewing. By comparison, the House Gem Mug Warmer is a 36-watt device, which makes it more energy-efficient than leaving your brew in the carafe, but it's still got enough power to keep your drink nice and toasty.
Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini 15A
The Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini 15A is an inconspicuous smart plug that's available for $9.99. It functions over a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection and, as its name implies, has a compact design that does not impede other sockets on a power outlet or strip. Two mini Kasa smart plugs can fit on a standard wall outlet, and if such a thing appeals to you, a two-pack is available for $16.99. They can be controlled with the Kasa Smart app or with voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant, though no separate hub is required for basic use. If you own other Kasa devices, they can be used in tandem to allow for some truly creative ways to use smart switches around your house.
By setting schedules for when your smart plugs are switched on, you can use them to address the ever-present problem of energy waste. It's more convenient than switching a power strip on and off every day, and using them to make it seem like your home is "lived in" while you're away is a common method for boosting home security. You don't have to convert your entire house into a smart home, though. A standalone bundle of smart plugs is enough to make a big difference in convenience and energy usage.