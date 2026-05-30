11 Sustainable Tech Gadgets That Actually Work
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A lot of gadgets proudly claim they're eco-friendly or sustainably made, but that can often be as trivial as being made from a small percentage of recycled plastic. But is any of that actually sustainable, or is it just marketing noise to slap a green sticker on yet another disposable bit of tech?
What does sustainable actually mean, anyway? For us, it means gadgets that are easily repaired, perhaps modular — that's a great way of keeping your annual upgrades from becoming e-waste. Or, it can be gadgets that help you save energy, water, food, or power. Those have a measurable impact on your life and can actually save you money.
So here's our pick of gadgets that are sustainable — and actually work. But we'll also mention that the most sustainable option is the one you already have: If it ain't broke, don't fix it, and consider the long-term environmental impact of the gadgets you buy. Prices may vary.
1. Modular laptop: The Framework 16
The average laptop lasts around four years, per Business Insider. While the choice of OS certainly contributes to the stark difference (try these tips to speed up an aging PC), component quality, repairability and potential upgrades are also key. Even batteries are becoming difficult to replace now — never mind a new motherboard. Framework's mission is to fix the broken consumer electronics market with truly modular laptops, which is absolutely a sentiment we can get behind.
A key feature of the Framework laptop (starting at $1,249) is the expansion card slot. The Framework 16 features six slots to house anything from USB ports to an SD card slot or Ethernet port — or even additional storage drives. Finally: all the ports you actually want, and none that you don't (goodbye dongle hell). Just because it's modular doesn't mean it's underpowered, though, as users can opt to include either an NVidia RTX5070 or AMD Radeon RX7700S GPU for serious gaming performance.
2. An ethical smartphone: Fairphone 6
While the dream of the truly-modular phone is dead, the Fairphone 6 is about as close as you'll get to one that's ethically manufactured and easily repaired: iFixit awarded it 10/10 for repairability. With a five-year warranty and eight years of software support, the Fairphone 6 doesn't feature modular upgrades, but it does have classic features like expandable microSD storage and a battery that can be swapped in two minutes; even the USB-C port can be replaced easily.
European users can opt for either a standard Android experience or a de-Googled version of Android called e/OS, though expect some compatibility issues with apps that rely on Google Play services. Curiously, only the de-Googled version of the Fairphone 6 can be purchased directly from Murena in the U.S. ($749), though you can flash the standard Android version on if needed. Honestly, you had us at "replaceable battery" (but there other smartphone features that we want back).
3. Whole home energy monitoring: Refoss
Figuring out exactly what's using power and when can help you save money by identifying the energy hogs and unusual activity. The Refoss system is favored by smart home enthusiasts because of its local operation with no reliance on the cloud, as well as the open API for integration with Home Assistant. The current budget friendly $169.98 price of the Refoss Home Energy Monitor is appreciated, too, and it has an equally user-friendly app for those who don't want to delve into complex DIY smart home systems.
While there have been some attempts at whole home monitoring with AI identification from a single sensor, none of have been particularly reliable; Sense stopped sales in December of last year. The most reliable systems, like the Refoss, use individual circuit CT clamps (the package includes two main circuit sensors up to 200A, and 16 branch sensors for up to 60A), so installation can be a little more involved and will require a professional.
4. Smart plug with energy monitoring: Tapo P110M
Just want to keep an eye on a few appliances, or add smart controls to something you suspect might be drawing a lot of power? Use a smart plug with energy monitoring built-in to figure out exactly how much they're using and when, with cost estimates once you've added your power pricing. You'll be able automate your appliances' power schedules, too, perhaps turning them on only when you have surplus solar or power is cheap. The smart plug itself draws a tiny amount of power compared to the cost savings you'll make by turning devices off.
At around $30 for a pack of four, the TP-Link Tapo P110M is an inexpensive and unobtrusive smart plug with full energy monitoring that runs over your regular home Wi-Fi. Thanks to Matter support, you'll find it works with all the major smart home platforms, too, ensuring you're not locked into any one ecosystem. And if you're wondering, "what is Matter?", we got you.
5. Portable solar power: Mesuvida 100W with USB-C PD Charging
Portable batteries can be handy, but the small ones will only recharge your phone a couple of times at best, and anything larger can be impractical most of the time. If you get lots of sun, a portable solar panel with direct USB charging can be a lot more sustainable than a battery. The average lifespan of a solar panel is measured in decades, not years.
The key specification to look for is built-in USB-C PD charging; most panels are only designed to charge a battery (which has it's own voltage conversion circuitry) — not a phone. Aim for at least 100-watt panel to consistently get 50-watts or more to charge your devices. The Mesuvida 100W portable solar charger ($86.99 on Amazon) is a well-reviewed option, currently sitting at 4.4 stars from 331 reviews.
Avoid the smaller panels rated 50 watts or less; they will be unable to do anything other than trickle charge. If you have room for something bigger, the Vevor 200W Foldable Solar Panel ($132.90 on Amazon) also does direct USB charging. Also avoid "solar powered battery banks" — they're a gimmick, and the panels don't generate enough to actually charge the battery.
6. Balcony solar: Ecoflow Stream
For those renting or who simply can't afford to deck their roof out in a traditional solar array, new balcony solar systems could be the answer. These grid-connected "micro-inverters" plug directly into a household socket and allow you to feed in around 800 watts of smaller panels, which can be easily mounted to a balcony without permanent fixings — or used with portable panels. There's no complex installation, no permission needed from the grid operators, and it immediately reduces your household consumption, offering a three-to-four year payback period depending on your electric pricing. Full solar installations can often take a decade for payback.
The Ecoflow Stream — $299 direct from Ecoflow — can even be connected to a battery to store excess solar in the daytime and discharge it at night. There's only one snag: It's a fairly new concept that's currently only approved in the U.S. for the state of Utah. Europe has approved them for a while now, and the U.K. is following suit. But it's one to keep an eye on in your locality.
7. Rechargeable AA batteries: Eneloop
Any time we see a pile of disposable dollar tree batteries, we die a little inside. They're cheap, but a wasteful use of resources that are rarely recycled (even if they technically can be). Eneloops — $28.99 for a pack of four with a charger — are our favorites. They're good for 2,100 full recharge cycles, though there are a few quirks to be aware of when you use rechargeables, and some devices you should never use rechargeables in, like smoke alarms.
Rechargable batteries have a slightly different voltage when fully charged: generally 1.2 volts versus 1.5 volts in disposables. That means if your device is calibrated to thinking 1.5 volts is full, it'll likely show your rechargeables as being a depleted before you've even used them. But rechargeables tend to maintain their voltage for a longer time before dropping precipitously. So even when it says low, you probably still have a good bit of life left in them before you need to recharge.
You can save even more by buying Amazon Basics, which are technically made by the same company as Eneloop, but testing shows slightly worse performance compared to the premium brand, so keep that in mind. Once you have a charger, you can expect to pay around $3 per battery when buying in multipacks; for something that can be reused over 2,000 times, that's both sustainable and a bargain.
8. Smart thermostat: Nest
A smart thermostat is a relatively low cost and simple DIY install gadget that can have a high impact on household energy consumption for those who don't generally micromanage their climate control. If you already adjusting the dial every hour, it probably wont' save you money, but it will make your life easier. In our review of Google's fourth generation Nest Learning Thermostat, we called it the best smart thermostat for ease of use, aesthetics, and Matter compatibility. The fourth generation Nest Learning Thermostat is available from $129.99 on Amazon in four colors to suit your home.
For European buyers with less complex home heating needs, individual radiator control using smart TRVs such as the Tado X system (£179.99 for a three-pack) can be a better option. Rather than setting a temperature for your whole home, they allow you to control and automate at a room level, bypassing radiators when not occupied.
9. Reduce food waste: Shelfy
Here's a truly horrific and unsustainable fact for you: The average U.S. household throws away 30% to 40% of all the food it buys, per the American Journal of Agricultural Economics. Some of that is leftovers, but a large proportion is never touched because it's past its best buy or been left in the fridge to rot.
Vitesy is on a mission to change that with the Shelfy gadget ($144.99 on Amazon), which keeps fresh fruit and vegetables in the refrigerator fresher for up to twice as long. It does this by filtering out harmful bacteria and ethylene gases to slow down the decomposition process, using a washable photocatalytic filter and blue light. This also reduces odors without the use of ozone. The only downside is that it's yet another thing to keep charged; the battery should last three weeks on eco mode, though users report them lasting only a few days when running on full performance mode.
Naturally, this elaborate deodorizer also connects to your home Wi-Fi so it can report back temperature and number of openings, giving you an overall refrigerator health score. It also lets you know when you should clean (but don't worry, you can disable that if you want).
10. Cargo e-bike: Aventon Abound LR
What could be more sustainable than replacing a short car trip with a bike ride? If you're riding for pleasure, you have a huge choice of e-bikes to suit every budget, rider, and terrain. But if you want something to actually replace car trips, your choices are far more limited and prices are significantly higher. You'll need something that carry the groceries and perhaps a child or two and an adaptable accessory system that can be swapped around.
The Aventon Abound LR (Long Rack) retails at $1,999 and can carry up to 143 pounds of cargo at the rear and 440 pounds overall with a powerful 750-watt motor. One highlight is the connected app with security features like an electronic kickstand lock and GPS, which allows you to render it inoperable if it leaves a particular area. Bicycling put the Aventon Abound LR through 500 miles of testing and found that despite the budget price point, it didn't feel cheap and outperformed pricier rivals.
11. Buy refurbished
Of course, the most sustainable choice is to not buy anything new at all. Buying used or refurbished gadgets gives a second life to something already made and keeps it out of the growing pile of e-waste that's polluting the planet. However, there are some things you should probably never buy used.
But be wary of sites like eBay or Facebook Marketplace, which can be rife with scammers. Remember if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. If you must, be sure to ask these things before buying refurbished.
Instead, we'd recommend going direct to manufacturers for refurbished products that are often as good as new. Amazon's Renewed storefront is is a certified refurbished program with discounts of up to 50%. Products are sold by third parties, but Amazon support is generally great if you do get a dud. Apple also sells "good as new" in its refurbished storefront, with savings of up to 15%.