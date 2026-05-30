11 Sustainable Tech Gadgets That Actually Work

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A lot of gadgets proudly claim they're eco-friendly or sustainably made, but that can often be as trivial as being made from a small percentage of recycled plastic. But is any of that actually sustainable, or is it just marketing noise to slap a green sticker on yet another disposable bit of tech?

What does sustainable actually mean, anyway? For us, it means gadgets that are easily repaired, perhaps modular — that's a great way of keeping your annual upgrades from becoming e-waste. Or, it can be gadgets that help you save energy, water, food, or power. Those have a measurable impact on your life and can actually save you money.

So here's our pick of gadgets that are sustainable — and actually work. But we'll also mention that the most sustainable option is the one you already have: If it ain't broke, don't fix it, and consider the long-term environmental impact of the gadgets you buy. Prices may vary.