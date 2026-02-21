9 Electronics You Should Really Never Buy Used

With global pressure on components such as memory and storage devices, it's no wonder that many electronic devices are going up in price. Even if something isn't directly affected, some modern gadgets are so stuffed with high-tech features that their prices will always be more than you'd strictly want to pay.

However, technology can giveth and taketh away. Thanks to online marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, and the like, you can easily find deals on used electronics. Most of the time, as long as you're careful, you can get some amazing deals on perfectly good stuff, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with saving money by opting for a used gadget.

However, unless there are special circumstances, there are some electronics we don't think anyone should buy used — either because it's too risky or just a bad deal in general. We'd never presume to tell you what to do, but if you're considering one of these items in used form, think twice or even three times before you go through with your purchase.