These Are The 5 Best Watches For Runners

Those who own an iPhone not surprisingly tend to gravitate toward Apple Watch models. My friend and cousin who are both serious runners rely on Apple Watches to track daily 5-10K runs. Both love that you can sync to a third-party app like Strava to log relevant data in one place. While they have older-model Apple Watches, the Apple Watch Series 11 and its latest watchOS 27 firmware offer additional benefits. On the most basic level, you can track running workouts and use GPS — but there are many more Apple Watch features that runners will use daily.

You can follow a Pacer to track improvements and Race Route to compare to your last time for that same route. While running, you can adjust the view to see metrics that are most important to you, like Segment, Elevation, and Splits. The data captured isn't just the usual heart rate and pace but also vertical oscillation, ground contact time, stride length, running power, and more.

With the upcoming watchOS 27, you get improved Workout Buddy insights to help motivate you, as well as more accurate mileage tracking for indoor runs. With Apple Watch Ultra models, you can press the Action button to immediately start a running workout or mark a segment of the run. But for most runners, the Apple Watch Series 11, or even the Series 9 or Series 10 models (the only others alongside Ultra and SE models that work with watchOS 27), will suffice and provide plenty of benefits for tracking your runs.