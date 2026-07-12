These Are The 5 Best Watches For Runners
Running has become a pretty popular way of exercising and meeting fitness goals for people of all ages. While I'm not a runner myself, preferring to do strength training workouts, cardio circuits, and leisurely walks, I have several friends and family members who not only run, but do so seriously. Not surprisingly, they all wear a smartwatch to track their runs, progress, time, distance, and more. This is both for everyday runs and meeting personal goals while training for runs. Indeed, there are many layers of runners, from those who do so as a way of getting their exercise minutes each day to people who are into heavy training.
You could use any smartwatch for tracking a run workout, not to mention a fitness tracker, a smart band, or even a smart ring. But there are specific smartwatches that especially excel for runners from brands like Amazfit, Apple, Garmin, Google, and Samsung. Whether you're a beginner runner or someone prepping for the next local marathon, these watches not only track the usual stats but also data specific to runs, like cadence, pace, stride, intervals, and more. They're worth investing in if you have chosen running as part of your daily or weekly routine, whether casually or seriously.
Apple Watch Series 11
Those who own an iPhone not surprisingly tend to gravitate toward Apple Watch models. My friend and cousin who are both serious runners rely on Apple Watches to track daily 5-10K runs. Both love that you can sync to a third-party app like Strava to log relevant data in one place. While they have older-model Apple Watches, the Apple Watch Series 11 and its latest watchOS 27 firmware offer additional benefits. On the most basic level, you can track running workouts and use GPS — but there are many more Apple Watch features that runners will use daily.
You can follow a Pacer to track improvements and Race Route to compare to your last time for that same route. While running, you can adjust the view to see metrics that are most important to you, like Segment, Elevation, and Splits. The data captured isn't just the usual heart rate and pace but also vertical oscillation, ground contact time, stride length, running power, and more.
With the upcoming watchOS 27, you get improved Workout Buddy insights to help motivate you, as well as more accurate mileage tracking for indoor runs. With Apple Watch Ultra models, you can press the Action button to immediately start a running workout or mark a segment of the run. But for most runners, the Apple Watch Series 11, or even the Series 9 or Series 10 models (the only others alongside Ultra and SE models that work with watchOS 27), will suffice and provide plenty of benefits for tracking your runs.
Garmin Forerunner 970
Widely considered by many experts to be the best running watch for those who run but also do other physical activities, the Garmin Forerunner 970 is one of the top options in the brand's line of smartwatches specifically designed for runners. It's an expensive smartwatch, but it has useful features like a built-in LED flashlight for visibility for those who run at night. You get up to 15 days of battery life and can view full-color maps right on the watch screen. The built-in speaker and mic allow you to answer calls from a connected smartphone (including both Android and iOS) right from your wrist so there's no interruption to your pace.
In terms of tracking, it captures the usual stats like heart rate, distance, and time, plus enhanced ones like running economy, which measures how efficiently your body converts energy to running performance, when using the watch alongside the Garmin HRM 600 monitor. It also captures running tolerance, which helps ensure you aren't overtraining to more effectively hit targets. Garmin Coach training plans, meanwhile, are available for running, adapting to your goals and individual health and fitness levels. This is a useful option you can adjust as your endurance builds and fitness levels increase. You can even use the course planner to set checkpoints and rest moments throughout a longer race.
Amazfit Cheetah 2 Ultra
A newer addition to Amazfit's growing line of affordable yet well-reviewed smartwatches, the Cheetah 2 Ultra trail running watch gets glowing reviews. It's designed specifically for trail runners who are often running in complex terrain, with features that ensure it can keep up with them. When in Trail Running mode, you get up to an impressive 33 hours of battery life, which goes up to an even more impressive 30 days with everyday use. It displays full-color maps with turn-by-turn directions so you can follow along on the 1.5-inch AMOLED display that boasts 3,000 nits of brightness so you can view it clearly even on the sunniest days. Maps can be used offline, too, no matter if you leave your phone (Android or iOS) at home or don't have cellular connectivity.
Along with accurate GPS, dual-band positioning and six satellite systems help ensure it can track your location even in an area with dense trees. If you go off route, automatic rerouting will find a new path. Search for points of interest if you need to stop for a bathroom break or to grab a water refill. It's built to be durable as well, so it can withstand inclement outdoor conditions. When it comes to tracking, the Amazfit Cheetah 2 Ultra can provide data like endurance, vertical effort, threshold runs, and muscular endurance. You can import training plans from third-party apps as well, like Runna. For improved visibility, use the dual-mode LED illumination and leverage SOS mode if you're in trouble.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the most rugged option in the line and the best Galaxy Watch for runners. The newer 2025 edition of the watch can handle everything from extreme cold and heat to high altitudes and deep water. You can get detailed route guidance as you run, complete with turn-by-turn directions and information about altitude if you're running on inclines. A Track Back feature ensures you can return to the start of the run without getting lost, especially useful if you're running on an unfamiliar trail or in a different city or area. There's a safety siren that can blare if you're in trouble, along with fall detection, emergency SOS, and night vision that automatically lights up the screen in the dark. Dual-frequency GPS helps track your location more accurately.
Track your pace compared to previous runs for motivation to speed up or slow down. There are dedicated modes for triathlons and duathlons if you participate in those multi-sport races. Thanks to built-in Galaxy AI, you can also get real-time assistance through your runs, along with guidance and analysis afterward. Running Coach, meanwhile, provides real-time details on pacing and other personalized feedback. It analyzes your ability, and can even generate a multi-week training program — great for those who are just getting started. The Galaxy Watch Ultra works with basically any Android device, though it's best paired with a Samsung Galaxy phone.
Google Pixel Watch 4
The Google Pixel Watch 4 is praised for its stylish design and the fact that it works seamlessly with any Android device. With the new Google Health app (which replaces the Fitbit app) and a Premium subscription you get built-in Gemini and AI-powered insights, analysis, and guidance as you run and do other workouts. Plus, the smartwatch comes with a three-month trial, though you'll need to pay monthly thereafter to access certain features. As for runners specifically, dual-frequency GPS ensures accurate route tracking in even dense areas. Auto-tracking, meanwhile, captures a run even if you forget to start the workout before you head out.
There are advanced metrics for runners, including step cadence, ground contact time, vertical oscillation and ratio, stride length, elevation gain, pace (including split and segment), and more. Along with seeing a summary of your stats, you can also compare them to previous runs to see how your performance, speed, endurance, and pacing improves over time. Or use the Ask Coach feature with Google Health Premium to answer any questions you might have. There's also standalone emergency satellite communications with the LTE model, which allows emergency services to find you in the event of an unfortunate event, even if you're off the grid. All these smartwatches are solid option for runners, helping you keep on top of your metrics, compare data, and ensure safety and location tracking while you're getting in that important cardio workout.
Methodology
These smartwatches were chosen based on several factors. First was my firsthand experience with some of these specific models, as well as others from the same brands. Secondly, I evaluated expert picks on top running sites along with overall customer sentiment. I also spoke with friends and family members who are avid runners, including both casual and serious runners who participate in annual marathons. These models were also selected based on overall brand reputation, diverse phone compatibility, and because they each capture metrics and have features that are specifically useful for runners.