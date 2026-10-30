Before Star Trek, Patrick Stewart Was In A Classic '80s Fantasy Movie

In "Excalibur," Leondegrance is one of several knights competing for a turn at the sword in the stone, and though he wins the first joust, he can't pull the sword free. Arthur can, though, and once he has the sword in hand, Leondegrance declares allegiance to the young squire even as "other knights suspect trickery." Leondegrance is Guinevere's father, too, and when Arthur's supporters are besieged at his castle, Arthur and Merlin travel there to help.

Now, Leondegrance isn't Picard, and a medieval castle is about as far from the bridge of the Enterprise as you can get. But it is easy to see Picard in his performance of Leondegrance, and the two characters are very similar in the way that they remain loyal to those they swear their allegiance to. With Leondegrance, that loyalty is to Arthur. However, with Picard, that loyalty is to his crew. In fact, one of the best examples of the loyalty he brings to life in his characters is when he stood up for Data after a scientist tried to take him away, seeing the android as property and not a being, and it's a big reason he's still considered one of "Star Trek's" best captains.

Stewart was also still very much a stage actor when "Excalibur" was made. He had been with the Royal Shakespeare Company since 1966, taking on leading roles there, and a year after "Excalibur" came out, he was playing Henry IV in the Barbican Theatre's opening season.