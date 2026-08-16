Star Trek's 5 Best Captains (Not Counting Kirk), Ranked

"Star Trek" is full of various captains taking command of various starships. While we could sit here and highlight Captain Kirk on yet another list, why bother? We've got so many variations of Kirk; we've even ranked all the Kirks. From Saru in "Discovery" and even a one-time Captain of the Enterprise in "The Next Generation," these are the best captains that don't include the iconic James T. Kirk.

Of course, "Star Trek" has only had a handful of onscreen lead captains. We'll be focusing on that, rather than temporary captains or commanders of different stories. We often don't get to peer further than the story permits, even if they lead to some excellent moments.

You'll also notice that there's no Michael Burnham ("Discovery") or Captain Pike ("Strange New Worlds"), which, when they get written into good television shows, we'll talk about. Maybe one day we'll rank all the non-Starfleet captains, pitting Klingon against Cardassian.