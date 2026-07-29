5 Forgotten Star Trek Characters That Deserve Their Time In The Spotlight

Captain James Tiberius Kirk, played first and foremost by William Shatner, is a man who needs no introduction. In-universe, he's one of the most decorated Starfleet captains in history, and in real life, he remains one of the definitive faces of the entire "Star Trek" franchise. However, while Kirk himself has received ample attention over the years, both during and after the original series, his family hasn't gotten quite as much spotlight. You may not even know, for example, that Kirk has a son named Doctor David Marcus, played by Merritt Butrick.

David first appeared in the film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," working alongside his mother, Doctor Carol Marcus, on Project Genesis aboard the Regula I research station. David knew of Kirk, but never met him prior to the film's events due to his mother's insistence, though he exhibited some similar personality traits to Kirk, like his willingness to shirk rules. David came into greater focus during the events of "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," where, in a confrontation with a group of Klingons, he was tragically killed in action while rescuing his ally Lieutenant Saavik.

This left a lasting impression on Kirk, negatively coloring his impression of Klingons, but outside of a brief reference in the fourth film, David never appears again. There are several long stretches of David's life that haven't been elaborated upon, mostly his upbringing, which could make good material for expanded universe stories.