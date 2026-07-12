5 Star Trek Gadgets That Have (Or Will Soon) Become Real World Tech

"Star Trek" tech seemed out of reach when it was first presented, but today much of it is old hat. Doors whooshing open without buttons or handles, hand-held (or wristwatch) communicators, and "padds" used to share written or visual material surround us everywhere. In some cases we've soared far past Trek Tech: We think nothing of wearable smart devices that can measure our heart rates and sleep habits or 3-D food printers that can turn potato paste into amuse bouche appetizers at the touch of a finger.

Many of the Trek-come-true ideas were part of (or later versions of) the series writer's "Bible," originally created by Gene Roddenberry with the support of Trek luminaries like Michael Okuda, Rick Sternbach, and Dorothy "D.C." Fontana. The document contains a vast storehouse of Trek information and has expanded vastly over the years with increasingly complex details about ships, species, and both Starfleet and alien tech.

It seems unlikely that we'll see a fully functional Emergency Medical Hologram anytime soon. And the transporter, while not absolutely outside the realm of possibility, was actually developed to save the cost of showing the Enterprise landing on planet after planet. But many of the concepts we see, particularly in the Original Series, drew from science and science fiction of the 1960s. Many of the ideas expressed in these early episodes (and even some that emerged in later series) are already in our pockets or underway.