Skip Amazon's New Alexa Devices And Try These 5 Smart Alternatives

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On October 28, Amazon revealed five new smart home devices, all of which are designed to take advantage of Alexa+ — the company's AI-powered version of its smart assistant. The list of new products includes a smart alarm clock called the Echo Time and a refreshed Echo Studio that now has a camera on it, along with the Alexa Photo Frame, a bigger Echo Show 16, and a new Echo Dot. Prices range from $99.99 for the Echo Dot up to $569.99 for the Echo Show 16 with the Nanomatte display.

Apple, Google, Sonos, Hatch and Aura all sell devices that line up with at least one of Amazon's new releases. None of them run Alexa+, but each one costs the same or less than the Amazon device it's being compared to here. Additionally, some of them — such as the Aura Carver and Sonos Era 100 — have been around long enough to build up thousands of reviews from owners, though Apple's HomeView is brand new. If Alexa+ isn't a priority for you, then any of these could end up being a better fit for your home and your budget.